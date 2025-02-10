Politics

WATCH | MPs hold urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC

10 February 2025 - 14:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Members of parliament are on Monday expected to urgently debate the deaths of SANDF soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The SANDF on Friday confirmed that the process of moving the bodies to a UN logistics base in Entebbe, Uganda, is under way. However, grieving relatives say they have been left in the dark and forced to rely on media reports for updates.

The SANDF said the bodies are being transported by road from Goma in the DRC, through Rwanda, to the UN logistics base in Entebbe. From there they will be flown to South Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Anguish over return of fallen soldiers in DRC

Families of SANDF soldiers who lost their lives fighting for SA say they’re still in the dark about when remains will be repatriated.
News
1 day ago

SANDF mum over claims soldiers' remains are headed home

Two weeks after 14 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members were killed in the war-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the South ...
News
2 days ago

Repatriation of 14 SANDF soldiers from DRC delayed

The repatriation of the remains of the 14 South African soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was planned for ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R100bn transformation fund Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'disappointed' by Trump's continued disregard for diplomatic channels Politics
  3. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  4. WATCH | 'We don't want to move elsewhere': AfriForum and Solidarity respond to ... Politics
  5. South Africa among 84 countries standing up to Trump’s ICC sanctions Politics

Latest Videos

F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025
Buyer's Guide 81 | Infiniti Q50, VW Citi Golf, Ford Ranger Stormtrak, Toyota ...