Members of parliament are on Monday expected to urgently debate the deaths of SANDF soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The SANDF on Friday confirmed that the process of moving the bodies to a UN logistics base in Entebbe, Uganda, is under way. However, grieving relatives say they have been left in the dark and forced to rely on media reports for updates.
The SANDF said the bodies are being transported by road from Goma in the DRC, through Rwanda, to the UN logistics base in Entebbe. From there they will be flown to South Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | MPs hold urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC
Courtesy of SABC
Members of parliament are on Monday expected to urgently debate the deaths of SANDF soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The SANDF on Friday confirmed that the process of moving the bodies to a UN logistics base in Entebbe, Uganda, is under way. However, grieving relatives say they have been left in the dark and forced to rely on media reports for updates.
The SANDF said the bodies are being transported by road from Goma in the DRC, through Rwanda, to the UN logistics base in Entebbe. From there they will be flown to South Africa.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Anguish over return of fallen soldiers in DRC
SANDF mum over claims soldiers' remains are headed home
Repatriation of 14 SANDF soldiers from DRC delayed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos