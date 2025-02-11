He was shot dead when two men came to his door and asked for him. His 42-year-old sister who tried to intervene when he was attacked, was also shot.
Bail abandoned by two 'hitmen' accused of killing ANC councillor
Phendukani Mabhida allegedly received a call from someone saying his days were numbered
Image: SUPPLIED
Two suspected hitmen charged with the murder of ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida abandoned their bail application in the Nyoni magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The men, aged 31 and 34, gave no reasons for abandoning their bail application.
They face several charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.
The court heard they face additional charges after being linked to the death of a local induna in Sundumbili on January 24. The court also heard the suspects were linked to another murder in KwaDukuza.
Their case was postponed to April 8 for further investigation and the men were remanded in custody.
The two were arrested in Sundumbili two days after Mabhida was killed last Tuesday.
Police arrest two alleged hitmen over ANC councillor's death
