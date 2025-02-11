Politics

MK Party's 'absurd' treason case has no grounds, says AfriForum

11 February 2025 - 15:21
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images

AfriForum says the MK Party's case of treason against the organisation has no grounds.

On Monday the MK Party opened a case of treason at the Cape Town central police station against the lobby group for allegedly spreading misinformation about South Africa's land and race policies, which resulted in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to South Africa.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the charges are “absurd” and would not cause sleepless nights.

“It is the duty of civil society and organisations such as AfriForum to shine a light on legislation and actions that threaten the welfare of citizens and the country,” Kriel said.

“We cannot keep quiet about the injustice that is being committed at the expense of South Africa, its citizens and the South African economy. False allegations that AfriForum has spread ‘misleading information’ about the Expropriation Act and that this is the reason for the USA’s action against South Africa are blatant lies.”

Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologise to Shivambu or face discipline

In response to Zuma-Sambudla's X posts, the party issued a statement ordering her to apologise.
Politics
15 hours ago

He emphasised that AfriForum has always exposed “facts” about the Expropriation Act signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“This was done in the interest of the country and its citizens to point out the dangers that the act poses for private property rights and the risks that especially section 12(3) of the act poses.”

Tensions between South Africa and the US have intensified in recent weeks over the act. The White House issued an executive order to cut financial aid to South Africa and made plans to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees through the US Refugee Admissions Program. However, AfriForum has rejected this offer.

Kriel said the ANC should be blamed for the unstable relations with the US.

“Their action against the interests of the citizens of the country is evident in, among other things, state capture and other corruption as already pointed out by the Zondo commission and the failure of the criminal justice system to act accordingly against individuals who are responsible for state capture and other transgressions.

“It is moreover hypocritical and ironic that it is Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MKP, who in his time as president of the country was responsible for state capture, is now the leader of the party to bring in a charge of treason against AfriForum.”

TimesLIVE

WATCH | DA takes legal action to challenge Expropriation Act

The DA has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the contentious Expropriation Act, citing that it's “unconditional, ...
Politics
1 day ago

'I can never say abahambe to white South Africans': Gayton McKenzie

“I can never say 'abahambe' to any South African, whites are South Africans."
Politics
1 day ago

No law or action targets Afrikaners as a group, says Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has addressed growing international concerns surrounding the Expropriation Act, offering a rebuttal to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Great Trek to Texas? Nee, Oom Donnie

AfriForum and Solidarity say they will go to Washington to set the record straight after Trump offers refugee status
News
2 days ago

Trump has South Africa at war with itself yet again

We are at the doors of tragedy: in 30 years of South African democracy I doubt we have ever been in bigger trouble, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
