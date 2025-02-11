Politics

'My deepest apology for any offence caused': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises

11 February 2025 - 16:51
The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Image: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, has apologised after posting scathing tweets about secretary-general Floyd Shivambu saying he is the worst thing that has happened to the party.

The party ordered her to apologise.

“As a committed and disciplined member of the MK Party, I hereby extend this unconditional public apology to president Zuma and MK Party leadership for the profanity used in my recent posts on X,” she said.

In a series of tweets, Zuma-Sambudla took a jab at Shivambu, who joined the party in August after defecting from the EFF, saying she's the real co-founder of the MK Party.

“Floyd, I’m not scared of you. Tell your minions to f*** off, bloody mafikizolos [newbies],” she said on X.

“F** you, Floyd,” another tweet read.

Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologise to Shivambu or face discipline

In response to Zuma-Sambudla's X posts, the party issued a statement ordering her to apologise.
Politics
15 hours ago

“Worst thing that happened to the MK Party,” she wrote.

She added that though the party may expel her for her actions, she's OK with that.

“They will expel me tomorrow. It is well with my soul. Still, Floyd is useless.”

In her apology, Zuma-Sambudla said: “While I hold strong personal views, including serious concerns about internal party matters, my perceptions of how certain issues may be handled in the organisation, especially by the party’s secretary-general, I fully recognise that such concerns should have been and shall be addressed through the proper internal channels, as dictated by the core values and principles of the glorious movement of the people.

“I acknowledge that expressing these grievances publicly was unfortunate and may have undermined the unity, discipline and respect that defines the MK Party.”

She said her use of profanity was neither intended nor should it be seen as a reflection on the “revolutionary discipline, respect and solidarity” the organisation upholds under the leadership of Zuma.

“To president Zuma of the MK Party, the entire leadership, members, supporters of the MK Party and the people of South Africa, I wish to assure you that I never intended to harm the integrity of the party or the values it upholds. Hence, my deepest apology for any offence caused in this regard.

“I offer formal apologies to all the structures I serve in whose roles and responsibilities I carry with the utmost humility and commitment. I hope my apology is received in the spirit of accountability, revolutionary solidarity and a genuine commitment to upholding the values of the MK Party.”

She said she is prepared and committed to co-operate with any internal processes the party deems necessary, as part of her dedication to the ideals of discipline, respect and unity.

TimesLIVE

