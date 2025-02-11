Recent calls for MK Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu to resign due to allegations of poor leadership have sparked debate.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Shivambu is said to be losing his grip on the party's branches, and some regional leaders are calling for his head. Party insiders said Shivambu has found himself up against national chair Nathi Nhleko and deputy leader John Hlophe.
“There are some of us who feel he is a turncoat, and he could easily betray us for something better,” an insider said, suggesting Shivambu does not identify with branches.
This comes after a letter from the KwaZulu-Natal region was circulated on social media to MK MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla complaining about Shivambu's leadership.
Following that, Zuma-Sambudla posted scathing tweets about Shivambu, saying he's the worst thing that has happened to the party.
Shivambu joined the MKP in August last year after leaving the EFF and was appointed as national organiser. In November he took over the position of secretary-general.
POLL | Are you worried about Floyd Shivambu’s future in the MK Party?
Image: Luba Lesolle
Recent calls for MK Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu to resign due to allegations of poor leadership have sparked debate.
TimesLIVE Premium reported Shivambu is said to be losing his grip on the party's branches, and some regional leaders are calling for his head. Party insiders said Shivambu has found himself up against national chair Nathi Nhleko and deputy leader John Hlophe.
“There are some of us who feel he is a turncoat, and he could easily betray us for something better,” an insider said, suggesting Shivambu does not identify with branches.
This comes after a letter from the KwaZulu-Natal region was circulated on social media to MK MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla complaining about Shivambu's leadership.
Following that, Zuma-Sambudla posted scathing tweets about Shivambu, saying he's the worst thing that has happened to the party.
Shivambu joined the MKP in August last year after leaving the EFF and was appointed as national organiser. In November he took over the position of secretary-general.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Shivambu's leadership under fire as calls for his resignation grow louder
Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologise to Shivambu or face discipline
President to blame for soldiers’ deaths in DRC, says Shivambu on sidelines of Zuma arms deal corruption case
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos