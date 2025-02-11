Politics

POLL | Are you worried about Floyd Shivambu’s future in the MK Party?

11 February 2025 - 11:33 By TIMESLIVE
MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu's leadership is being criticised.
Image: Luba Lesolle

Recent calls for MK Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu to resign due to allegations of poor leadership have sparked debate.

TimesLIVE Premium reported Shivambu is said to be losing his grip on the party's branches, and some regional leaders are calling for his head. Party insiders said Shivambu has found himself up against national chair Nathi Nhleko and deputy leader John Hlophe.

“There are some of us who feel he is a turncoat, and he could easily betray us for something better,” an insider said, suggesting Shivambu does not identify with branches.

This comes after a letter from the KwaZulu-Natal region was circulated on social media to MK MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla complaining about Shivambu's leadership.

Following that, Zuma-Sambudla posted scathing tweets about Shivambu, saying he's the worst thing that has happened to the party.

Shivambu joined the MKP in August last year after leaving the EFF and was appointed as national organiser. In November he took over the position of secretary-general.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shivambu's leadership under fire as calls for his resignation grow louder

Insiders say the former EFF leader has poor leadership skills and fails to consult with his constituency
Politics
17 hours ago

Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologise to Shivambu or face discipline

In response to Zuma-Sambudla's X posts, the party issued a statement ordering her to apologise.
Politics
15 hours ago

President to blame for soldiers’ deaths in DRC, says Shivambu on sidelines of Zuma arms deal corruption case

The last time the country had a commander-in-chief was when Zuma was at the helm, says the MK Party SG
Politics
5 days ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has announced his decision to leave the EFF and politics.
Politics
1 day ago
