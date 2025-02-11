Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane responded in the Sona debate to the controversy surrouing the VBS bank loan she received for her coffee shop.
“Yes, I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then. I will apply for it now,” she said.
During his state of the nation address last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a transformation fund worth R100bn to uplift millions of black South Africans who had previously been excluded from participating in the country’s economy.
WATCH | 'I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then': Simelane in Sona debate
