Politics

‘Worst thing that happened to MKP’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on Floyd Shivambu

11 February 2025 - 07:05
MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Official/ X

MK Party (MKP) MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, has posted scathing tweets about party general secretary Floyd Shivambu, saying he is the worst thing that has happened to the party.

This comes after a letter dated February 8 from the KwaZulu-Natal region was circulated on social media to Zuma-Sambudla, complaining about Shivambu's leadership as calls for him to resign grow louder within the party.

The letter detailed how Shivambu has allegedly shown a lack of understanding and competency in key areas, and how he allegedly engaged in unprofessional conduct, including not paying the constituency staff and rent for buildings used as offices in the province.

In a series of tweets, Zuma-Sambudla took a jab at Shivambu, who joined the party in August, saying she's the real co-founder of the MKP.

“Floyd, I’m not scared of you. Tell Your minions to f*** off, bloody mafikizolos (newbies),” she said on X.

“F** you, Floyd,” another tweet read.

“Worst thing that happened to the MK Party,” she wrote.

She added that though the party may expel her for her actions, she's okay with that.

“They will expel me tomorrow. It is well with my soul. Still, Floyd is useless.”

Shivambu joined the MKP in August after leaving the EFF and was appointed as national organiser. In November, he took over the position of secretary-general. His appointment was viewed as one that would contribute to MKP and help the party gain more support .

In response to Zuma-Sambudla's X posts, the party issued a statement ordering her to apologise.

“Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“ Apologies must be made immediately. After this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party constitution, code of conduct and all relevant prescripts.”

Ndhlela said the party would take action if Zuma-Sambudla fails to apologise.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of commander Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all party responsibilities.”

TimesLIVE

