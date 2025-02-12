Politics

Bela Act will be implemented, says minister Siviwe Gwarube

'Laws must protect pupils, teachers and schools'

12 February 2025 - 14:50
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube. File photo.
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube addressed the controversy surrounding the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday.

The bill  has attracted fierce opposition from various political parties and organisations.

“I will not tolerate the politicisation of this act in a way that affects our children and distracts them from teaching and learning,” said Gwarube.

Her comments come in response to increasing concerns about the potential affect of the Bela Act on the education system, particularly regarding language and admissions policies in schools.

Gwarube said education should not be used as a political battleground, stressing that the primary focus must remain on pupils and the quality of education.

While some critics argue that the act undermines the autonomy of school governing bodies, Gwarube reaffirmed the government's commitment to seeing through its implementation.

“As indicated by the president in the Sona, we are finalising regulations that will go out for public comment and input,” she said.

Gwarube highlighted the importance of ensuring that the final regulations and guidelines are designed with the best interests of pupils and teachers in mind.

“Ultimately, these guidelines and regulations must be implemented in a manner that protects the learner, that protects the teacher, and that protects our schools.”

As part of broader efforts to improve the quality of education, Gwarube said, the government was in the process of convening the National Education and Training Council.

The council, composed of experts from across the education sector, will provide guidance on strengthening the funding model for state schools.

Gwarube reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that all pupils have access to quality education.

“We remain committed, ensuring that learners have access to quality teachers, safe school environments, and that they have the necessary resources they need to succeed,” she said.

Gwarube addressed the broader implications of the Bela Act for South Africa's socioeconomic future.

“If this GNU moves with the required urgency and conviction, it will mean greater stability, economic growth, and opportunity for all South Africans,” she said.

Earlier this year, the organisations opposed to the act served President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwarube with letters of demand. These groups, including the DA, the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and AfriForum, criticised the act, saying it was irrational and unconstitutional.

The organisations requested that the government resolve the dispute within 10 days, with the deadline January 29.

The organisations’ grievances were centred on clauses 4 and 5 of the act, which grant the department of education authority over admissions regulations and mandate school governing bodies to submit their language policies for approval by the provincial education heads.

These provisions, they argued, undermined the autonomy of schools and infringed on constitutional rights.

Despite these objections, President Ramaphosa signed the Bela Act into law in September of last year.

However, clauses 4 and 5 were held back for further consultation, with a three-month delay for additional public input. Gwarube reaffirmed that the implementation of the law would continue despite the opposition.

As discussions about the act continue, it remains clear that the government is determined to push forward while the future of the act and its affect on the education system will depend on dialogue and collaboration between all parties involved.

