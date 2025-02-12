Political parties are calling for South Africa to re-evaluate its trade relationship with one of its top trade partners, the US, and explore other international partnerships.
Debating the recent state of the nation address, the MK Party, UDM and Rise Mzansi said President Cyril Ramaphosa must look elsewhere to do business.
“The recent bullying tactics of the US are a glaring call that SA should deepen economic relationships with Brics+ countries,” said MK Party deputy president John Hlophe.
The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: “President [Donald] Trump’s recent executive actions, predicated as they are on misinformation and unfounded rumours, require us to assess our position in the world and deepen political and trade relationships with other countries as we endeavour to shoulder more global responsibilities.
“To this end we should reorient our trade priorities towards Brics countries, which constitute about 50% of the global population, and the African [Continental] Free Trade Area. We should also use the upcoming G20 summit to advance Africa’s interest in global trade and the development of an equitable global order.”
LISTEN | Political parties urge SA to cast its net away from the US
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Political parties are calling for South Africa to re-evaluate its trade relationship with one of its top trade partners, the US, and explore other international partnerships.
Debating the recent state of the nation address, the MK Party, UDM and Rise Mzansi said President Cyril Ramaphosa must look elsewhere to do business.
“The recent bullying tactics of the US are a glaring call that SA should deepen economic relationships with Brics+ countries,” said MK Party deputy president John Hlophe.
The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: “President [Donald] Trump’s recent executive actions, predicated as they are on misinformation and unfounded rumours, require us to assess our position in the world and deepen political and trade relationships with other countries as we endeavour to shoulder more global responsibilities.
“To this end we should reorient our trade priorities towards Brics countries, which constitute about 50% of the global population, and the African [Continental] Free Trade Area. We should also use the upcoming G20 summit to advance Africa’s interest in global trade and the development of an equitable global order.”
Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying: “Mr President, we must not be caught napping. It is only a matter of time before we are removed from the Agoa arrangement and God knows what other consequences.
“Now is the time to build exports and foreign exchange earning streams and to guard trade and other relationships we have elsewhere in the world.”
EFF leader Julius Malema expressed support for Ramaphosa’s stance on Trump
“We should not be confused with a generation of cowards. The US has bullied nations before but we are a different generation — we are a generation of economic freedom fighters and we will not be bullied. We are not cowards and they must not try us,” he said.
Malema said the Expropriation Act is being used by Trump as a scapegoat to punish SA for its position on Israel.
Mmusi Maimane of Build One SA emphasised the need for unity: “In times like this, we must remind ourselves to remain united as a nation. When the hopes of one become the fears of another race, let us build one SA — for we must remain united.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
With Musk at his side, Trump orders US agencies to plan for 'large-scale' staff cuts
WATCH | Trump presses plan to ‘have’ Gaza, resettle 2-million Palestinians
Unity or division? MPs discuss US-SA relations during Sona debate
DA's Steenhuisen supports redress 'but not at the expense of the economy'
Embassy confirms Pepfar projects will restart — despite Trump’s aid ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos