POLL | Do you buy Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's apology for insulting Floyd Shivambu?

12 February 2025 - 12:55 By TIMESLIVE
The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Image: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, has issued a public apology to the party leadership and Zuma for her derogatory social media posts about secretary-general Floyd Shivambu after saying he is the worst thing that has happened to the party.

The party ordered her to apologise or face disciplinary action.

“As a committed and disciplined member of the MK Party, I hereby extend this unconditional public apology to president Zuma and MK Party leadership for the profanity used in my recent posts on X,” she said.

However, the apology did not directly address Shivambu, sparking concerns about the sincerity of her remorse.

Earlier this week, Zuma-Sambudla took to X and insulted Shivambu.

“Floyd, I’m not scared of you. Tell Your minions to f*** off, bloody mafikizolos [newbies],” she said on X.

“F*** you, Floyd,” another tweet read.

In her apology, she said she is prepared and committed to co-operate with any internal processes the party deems necessary as part of her dedication to the ideals of discipline, respect and unity.

TimesLIVE

