Politics

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of Sona debate in parliament

12 February 2025 - 14:16 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

MPs are debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state of the nation address in a joint sitting of parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Unity or division? MPs discuss US-SA relations during Sona debate

Parties double down on the refusal to cower to US President Donald Trump’s show of might, while some warn against the ANC’s policy directions
Politics
12 hours ago

DA's Steenhuisen supports redress 'but not at the expense of the economy'

DA leader John Steenhuisen has reaffirmed his party's stance on redress, saying it should not be implemented by compromising the present and ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Eight Sonas later, Ramaphosa still speaking like it's his first: Malema

Though he was doing it for the eighth time, President Cyril Ramaphosa stood before the country and spoke as if he was delivering his first state of ...
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologise to Shivambu or face discipline Politics
  2. No law or action targets Afrikaners as a group, says Thuli Madonsela Politics
  3. 'I can never say abahambe to white South Africans': Gayton McKenzie Politics
  4. 'Go to hell': EFF hits back at Musk over call for sanctions against Malema Politics
  5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society Politics

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...