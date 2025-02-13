Politics

IFP claims victory in northern KZN by-election

13 February 2025 - 10:13 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
The IFP was victorious in a by-election in ward 15 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, quashing the ANC's hopes of leading the municipality. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The IFP has consolidated its power in the Umhlabuyalingana local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal after defeating the ANC in a by-election on Wednesday.

The IFP received 1,327 votes compared to the ANC's 834 votes and 531 for the MK Party.

The ANC's defeat means their hopes to take over the municipality have been quashed.

A seat in ward 15 became vacant after the death of ANC councillor Gidla Mthethwa.

Had the ANC won, it would have put them in a better position to negotiate a takeover or coalition with the IFP in Umhlabuyalingana, control over which was hung after the recent local government elections.

The council has 39 seats, with the ANC and IFP each occupying 17 and the EFF 2, while the DA, ACDP, NFP and independent candidates have one each.

The IFP controls the municipality with the help of smaller parties other than the EFF, which votes with the ANC.

In its quest to take over municipality the ANC was in talks with the NFP leadership, whose councillor is said to have defied the party and voted with the IFP.

