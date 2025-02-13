Lindiwe Sisulu devastated after fire damages her Eastern Cape home

Former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose house in rural Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality in the Eastern Cape was damaged by a fire on Wednesday night, has described the incident as heartbreaking.
The fire was reportedly noticed by neighbours who notified Sisulu’s relatives who live in Ngcobo.
Johannesburg-based Sisulu said on Thursday she had been alerted about the fire shortly after 10pm.
“I regularly went there and I always felt safe when I was there, to the point where I did not even lock the doors,” she said.
“I love my home. Now everything is gone.”
