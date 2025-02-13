Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu devastated after fire damages her Eastern Cape home

13 February 2025 - 13:25 By SIKHO NTSHOBANE
A fire has damaged Lindiwe Sisulu's house in Ngcobo.
Image: SCREENSHOT

Former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose house in rural Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality in the Eastern Cape was damaged by a fire on Wednesday night, has described the incident as heartbreaking.

The fire was reportedly noticed by neighbours who notified Sisulu’s relatives who live in Ngcobo.

Johannesburg-based Sisulu said on Thursday she had been alerted about the fire shortly after 10pm.

“I regularly went there and I always felt safe when I was there, to the point where I did not even lock the doors,”  she said.

“I love my home. Now everything is gone.” 

Daily Dispatch 

