The revitalised national youth service phase 3 was launched successfully, recruiting 13,568 new participants, which contributed to 82,378 youth placed in service opportunities.
The progress of the PYEI is specially significant given the 32.1% unemployment rate.
“The PYEI remains a cornerstone of our national efforts to address the persistent challenge of youth unemployment, ensuring young South Africans have access to meaningful economic opportunities,” said Mhlauli.
The PYEI was created in response to the challenge faced by many young South Africans who struggle to transition from learning to earning.
Mhlauli said the initiative sets out priority actions that aim to stimulate demand and create a seamless mechanism for young people to connect with available opportunities while receiving support that suits their unique circumstances.
A recent addition to the PYEI portfolio is the jobs boost outcomes fund, a R300m initiative launched in November 2023.
The fund focuses on creating employment opportunities in areas such as digital inclusion, enterprise development and work-integrated learning.
“Unlike traditional approaches to job creation, which focus on inputs and activities such as training and mentorship, the jobs boost outcomes fund ensures funds are allocated to implementing organisations on the successful placement and sustained employment of excluded young people in quality jobs,” said Mhlauli
To date 3,347 young people have been enrolled in training programmes, 1,603 have been placed in jobs, and 1,247 have sustained employment for at least three months.
Mhlauli reaffirmed the initiative’s commitment to the youth.
“To our young people, I reaffirm that this initiative exists for you — your ambitions, growth and future. Let us continue working together to ensure every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive.”
Presidential youth employment initiative has created 1.5-million jobs
Image: Nonceba Mhlauli/X
More than 1.5-million jobs have been created through the presidential youth employment initiative (PYEI) since its launch, deputy minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli said this week.
The initiative launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 was designed to address the high levels of youth unemployment by providing young people with opportunities to transition from education to the workforce.
Mhlauli said more than 53,379 earning opportunities were secured through the national pathway management network, which brought the total number of opportunities created to 1.57-million.
More than 38,864 young people accessed earning opportunities through the SA Youth platform, while an additional 14,515 opportunities were secured via the Employment Services of SA.
Mhlauli said the youth employment service initiative successfully placed 10,337 young people in workplace experiences across different sectors.
Additionally, the National Youth Development Agency and department of small business development supported more than 14,600 young entrepreneurs by offering financial and non-financial opportunities.
