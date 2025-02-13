Protocol, etiquette training for spouses and partners of ministers: is this diplomatic affair necessary?

Diplomats, as explained by the deputy director of protocol training at Dirco Sasje Fourie, are responsible for implementing South Africa's foreign policy, advancing national interests, and promoting bilateral and multilateral relations. Diplomats also assist South African nationals abroad, particularly in distressing situations, ensuring the country’s citizens are supported regardless of their circumstances.
Fourie said protocol was defined as the “glue that keeps international relations running smoothly”. “Protocol focuses on political, social, cultural and religious nuances,” she said.
Fourie offered an example of gendered greetings in different cultures. For instance, in Islamic countries, a handshake between men and women is not customary, and South Africans must observe such sensitivities when engaging with foreign dignitaries.
The training also delved into the intricacies of official behaviour, such as the arrangement of dignitaries at state events, the handling of national symbols and the design of the South African flag, which was carefully selected to reflect unity and a commitment to non-discrimination.
The meeting also revisited South Africa's national symbols, such as the national flag and the coat of arms, emphasising their role in nation-building. Fourie shared the fascinating story behind the design of the South African flag, which was chosen through a competition and symbolises the country’s diverse political landscape.
The event also discussed the orders and honours awarded to citizens for distinguished service, including the Order of Mapungubwe, the Order of Boabab, and the Order of Luthuli, all of which are presented by the president. These symbols represent South Africa’s commitment to excellence in various sectors, from business to arts and culture.
Despite the controversy surrounding the event, in a world where first impressions matter, particularly in diplomacy, does training serve as an invaluable resource for those representing South Africa in their personal and professional roles, or is the affair a waste?
Protocol, etiquette training for spouses and partners of ministers: is this diplomatic affair necessary?
In a grand gesture aimed at enhancing international relations, Bawinile Lamola, spouse of international relations minister Ronald Lamola, hosted the spouses and partners of ministers and deputy ministers for specialised protocol and etiquette training.
The event, which concluded with a cocktail reception sponsored by Assupol and Huawei, raised significant discussion on social media.
Many questioned the critical role that spouses and partners of ministers play in diplomatic relations.
The Diplomatic Informer April 2023 online edition highlighted that they play a significant role in international diplomacy.
“When you think of women in diplomacy, also think of 'the diplomatic spouse'. One might imagine that their role is about hosting functions and accompanying spouses to official events. But this is not the case. These spouses are making a difference while serving in South Africa as diplomatic spouses.
“The International Diplomatic Spouses Association (IDSA) is responsible for supporting the diplomatic missions, fostering diplomatic relations, and adapting their families to a new way of life while trying to forge their own growth paths.” the publication noted.
One of the event's highlights was the presence of the president of IDSA Ruiz de Livieres, who delivered compelling remarks on the importance of diplomacy, not only at the governmental level but also within the framework of personal and familial relationships.
IDSA, a nonprofit organisation, provides diplomatic spouses and partners with a platform for networking and cultural exchange while supporting humanitarian efforts in South Africa, particularly in education, girls' and women's empowerment.
During the event, several high-profile figures emphasised the importance of understanding protocol and etiquette.
The second lady of South Africa, Humile Mashatile, stressed that diplomacy is a way of life, not just formal practice. She also highlighted the importance of understanding protocol and cultural nuances to make lasting impressions.
Lamola echoed this sentiment, stating the role of spouses in diplomacy was vital and stressing that protocol & etiquette training ensures dignity, respect and effective international relations.
Deputy director-general of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), Maud Dlomo, who delivered the welcoming remarks at the event, emphasised the crucial role of spouses in shaping South Africa’s global image.
The protocol and etiquette training is not a new concept. In August 2010, Dirco organised a meeting that delved into the history of diplomacy and critical aspects of personal conduct and national protocol.
The meeting highlighted the difference between ambassadors and high commissioners, the functions of diplomats and the importance of national symbols in nation-building.
