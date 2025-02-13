Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

13 February 2025 - 14:21 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying after listening to political parties debating his state of the nation address.

