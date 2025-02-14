Politics

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises again — this time to Shivambu for insulting him on X

14 February 2025 - 15:44
MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Official/ X
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Official/ X

MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has issued a second apology for insulting the party's secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

This time, her apology was specifically directed at Shivambu after she posted scathing tweets earlier this week calling him the “worst thing that happened to the party” since he joined in August last year.

“The secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, my comrade, Floyd Shivambu, President Jacob Zuma, party members, supporters, and the people of South Africa; I sincerely apologise for my recent public posts on X, which have caused offence, division, and disruption within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and beyond,” she said.

“It was never my intention to undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are the foundation of our movement. I acknowledge that my words and actions have violated the party's disciplinary code of conduct, and I deeply regret any harm they may have caused. I take full responsibility for my statements and commit to upholding the values and integrity of uMkhonto weSizwe moving forward.”

Shivambu, who ditched the EFF to join the MK Party, was appointed national organiser in August and secretary-general in November.

Zuma-Sambudla's initial apology was directed at her father, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, and the party leadership and not specifically Shivambu.

She extended her regrets to all structures she serves in, including parliament and the Southern Caucus of the pan-African parliament.

“I remain committed to working towards unity, progress and the total liberation of our people. I humbly ask for the understanding and forgiveness of my fellow comrades and the South African public. I assure you all that I will reflect on this moment and use it as an opportunity for growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to the party's mission.”

Zuma aide takes aim at Duduzile and Shivambu in open letter to party members

The criticisms are plenty — Zuma-Sambudla is ‘the hallmark of organisational and political incompetence’, and Shivambu is ‘arrogant’ and ...
19 hours ago

POLL | Do you buy Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's apology for insulting Floyd Shivambu?

Is Zuma-Sambudla's apology sincere?
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Zuma-Sambudla’s non-apology signals sorry state of affairs in political organisations

Parties prioritise loyalty and family ties over the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity
19 hours ago

'My deepest apology for any offence caused': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises

MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, has apologised after posting scathing tweets about secretary-general Floyd ...
3 days ago
