King calls for imbizo over 'threats to Zulu nation' amid poison plot rumour and latest insider 'firing'

The Zulu royal family has been in the news recently after the king postponed his marriage to his third bride-to-be Nomzamo Myeni late last month. He cited being in seclusion as the reason and sent a cow to the Myenis to appease them.
A week before the wedding, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed with costs an urgent interdict application filed by Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, from whom the king is seeking a divorce. kaMayisela was trying to prevent the king marrying another woman while still married to her.
The monarch also fired his former spokesperson and right-hand man Prince Simphiwe Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal family when he postponed his wedding.
The king has since replaced Prince Simphiwe with Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu of the KwaMandlakazi royal family.
The new traditional prime minister is expected to be announced during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in the coming days.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Vanana said he had heard rumours of his axing but this had not been formally communicated. He said, however, this would not surprise him because of a “covert campaign to sideline” members of the KwaMinyamanzi royal household.
“I know I am still the commander of amabutho, I was with the king on Wednesday during the closing of the first fruit ceremony in Mashobeni royal palace. His majesty did not say anything to me about being fired,” he said.
“There is a covert campaign peddled by some members of the Zulu royal family aimed at sidelining us from the KwaMinyamanzi royal household.”
Vanana said he wasn't aware of a plot to kill the monarch or of him being fingered as one of those behind an alleged poisoning plot.
“I don't know about that and I do not know where the allegations come from,” he said.
“People who are implicating my name in those allegations, they want to create animosity between the king and me.”
Buthelezi, Vanana and deputy traditional prime minister Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza led amabutho during the closing of the ceremony.
He alleged members pushing the campaign are bitter because the king is close to the KwaMinyamanzi royal household.
Vanana, who was appointed commander of the Zulu regiments in September 2023, was injured in a car crash when he and Prince Simphiwe were en route to Gauteng to support the king during a legal challenge to his appointment to the throne.
At the time Vanana said he believed the crash was meant to kill them because they were loyal to the king.
Chiliza said he heard about Vanana's alleged firing.
“I was at eMashobeni royal palace where we had a ceremony to release the king from seclusion after the official ending of the first fruits ceremony. I was with Prince Vanana and other izindunas. The king has said nothing about his firing,” said Chiliza.
He said it was the king's role to appoint and fire regiment commanders.
Chiliza said while he was also not aware of a poisoning plot against the king he knew security was compromised.
“I noticed at eMashobeni royal palace the king's security has been reduced and that worries us because it is putting his majesty's life under threat,” he said.
Chiliza called on all authorities, from the president to the minister of police, to ensure the monarch's safety.
King calls for imbizo over 'threats to Zulu nation' amid poison plot rumour and latest insider 'firing'
Ousted Zulu prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi is back in favour with the royal household and has been tasked with assisting with an imbizo to discuss issues posing a threat to the Zulu nation.
Buthelezi, who was fired by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in December, was tasked by the king two weeks ago to lead a KwaZulu-Natal delegation to save Ithala Bank from being liquidated by the Prudential Authority.
Buthelezi also attended the closing of the first fruits ceremony in eMashobeni royal palace on Wednesday.
On Friday, Buthelezi said the king had asked him to inform the Zulu nation of an impending imbizo to discuss and resolve matters that “pose a threat” to the Zulu kingdom.
“In this regard, his majesty is calling upon all amakhosi, members of the royal family, izinduna and amabutho of the Zulu kingdom to gather for an imbizo to discuss matters relating to the Ingonyama Trust and Ithala Bank.”
The imbizo will be held on February 21 at the eMashobeni royal palace in Nongoma.
The meeting comes amid a plea from the monarch to national police minister Senzo Mchunu for increased protection against an alleged poisoning plot and assassination attempt over control of the Ingonyama Trust.
After ascending to the throne and being pronounced king on October 29 2022, Misuzulu inherited his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu’s close protectors from the SAPS VIP unit. However this service was slashed from 12 officers to five earlier this month.
Police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said: “I am able to confirm Isilo (the king) did, in fact, speak to the minister, but I am unable to respond to further questions.”
The king, who chairs the trust, accused board members of disrespecting his authority. He also claimed they had taken serious decisions without his consent. Board members allegedly sold his land — a sugar cane farm — in Umhlali for R22m without him agreeing to it.
As a result, the king tried to disband the board, but his decision was revoked by rural development and land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso. This resulted in heightening tension within the feuding royal family.
The matter escalated after Zulu regiments (amabutho) entered the fray, led by commander Prince Vanana Zulu who now, in a twist of fate, finds himself in the firing line.
Several highly placed sources in the Zulu royal family confirmed the king has instructed that Vanana be fired. However there has been no official communication from the king confirming the reports.
This comes amid claims of a poisoning plot allegedly involving insiders close to the king.
