Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu took a jab at party president Julius Malema, joking that he, MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu and former red berets MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will co-author a book titled The Three Betrayers.
Mpofu, who left the EFF to join the MK Party last November, shared a picture of the three of them on his X social media account on Saturday.
“What a week ... Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics. In the middle of everything else the MK SG & I found time to break bread with 'the one who sings beautifully'. Maybe we should co-author the long-awaited best-seller book The Three Betrayers,” he wrote.
Ndlozi's departure from politics and the EFF was anticipated in political circles after he was suspended from participating in party activities.
Political pundits said Malema was targeting Ndlozi after Shivambu's resignation from the party, which saw him join former president Jacob Zuma's party.
At the time Malema expressed frustration with party members who did not seem to pledge their allegiance to him and the EFF publicly.
Ndlozi, affectionately known as the “people's bae”, said he was working on establishing a civil society group that would help change the lives of South Africans for the better.
“I have left the EFF. I have left party politics. I have handed over my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can't hold a single party membership,” he said during an interview with the SABC,” the much-loved former politician said.
“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country, but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected over the years is the civil society space.”
Ndlozi will make his radio broadcasting debut on Power987 in March.
TimesLIVE
Our co-authored book will be entitled ‘The Three Betrayers’: Mpofu takes a jab at Malema
Image: Supplied/X@AdvDali_Mpofu
Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu took a jab at party president Julius Malema, joking that he, MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu and former red berets MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will co-author a book titled The Three Betrayers.
Mpofu, who left the EFF to join the MK Party last November, shared a picture of the three of them on his X social media account on Saturday.
“What a week ... Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics. In the middle of everything else the MK SG & I found time to break bread with 'the one who sings beautifully'. Maybe we should co-author the long-awaited best-seller book The Three Betrayers,” he wrote.
Ndlozi's departure from politics and the EFF was anticipated in political circles after he was suspended from participating in party activities.
Political pundits said Malema was targeting Ndlozi after Shivambu's resignation from the party, which saw him join former president Jacob Zuma's party.
At the time Malema expressed frustration with party members who did not seem to pledge their allegiance to him and the EFF publicly.
Ndlozi, affectionately known as the “people's bae”, said he was working on establishing a civil society group that would help change the lives of South Africans for the better.
“I have left the EFF. I have left party politics. I have handed over my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can't hold a single party membership,” he said during an interview with the SABC,” the much-loved former politician said.
“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country, but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected over the years is the civil society space.”
Ndlozi will make his radio broadcasting debut on Power987 in March.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'I'd never join any voice to write Malema off': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after resigning from EFF
Mmabatho Montsho congratulates Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on new venture at Power FM
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF, announces ambition to join civil society
LISTEN | No 'white puppet' acts like Ramaphosa: Ndlozi defends president as he quits EFF
POLL | Are you happy about Ndlozi’s resignation from the EFF?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos