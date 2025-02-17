Politics

'I lost my brothers; they turned against me': Malema

17 February 2025 - 12:56
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

EFF leader Julius Malema has again spoken out about the “betrayal” of former allies who left the party, whom he considered brothers.

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left the party last week. His resignation follows in the footsteps of other high-profile members, including Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Mzwanele Manyi, who all jumped ship to join the MK Party.

During an address at St Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday, Malema drew parallels between his own experiences and those of the pastor, who had also faced “betrayal” from within his family.

“I'm not shocked when you say the family and his brothers left him. I also lost my brothers; they turned against me and I never looked back,” he said.

“I've never, not once, looked back when my brothers turned against me. It's not the first time brothers have turned against each other; it's in the Bible. It didn't start with them, so why should I be a crybaby when they turn against me?

“Pastor, you must not be worried about the negative things said about you. When you do good there will always be people who speak badly about you.”

Mmabatho Montsho congratulates Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on new venture at Power FM

"Now we're talking,"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Despite the pain caused by these betrayals, he remained strong and committed to his cause.

The rift between Malema and former EFF leaders has been widening over the past few months.

Mpofu, who left the party in November, recently took a jab at Malema, jokingly suggesting that he, Shivambu and Ndlozi would co-author a book titled The Three Betrayers

“What a week, Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics. In the middle of everything the MK [Party] SG [Shivambu] and I found time to break bread with 'the one who sings beautifully'. Maybe we should co-author the long-awaited bestseller book The Three Betrayers,” he wrote on X.

However, Ndlozi rejected this label, pledging to never join forces to undermine Malema.

“I hold nothing in my heart against the president of the EFF. I worked closely with him and as a leader he has gone through a lot. I think his contribution is of serious importance and I would never join any voice to write him off or to dismiss the EFF,” Ndlozi said.

TimesLIVE

