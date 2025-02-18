Noncompliance with legislation remains a concern in Gauteng municipalities, says MEC Maile

The qualified audit opinions in the City of Tshwane and Emfuleni local municipality are unchanged from the 2022/23 financial year, with both being qualified. This is an indication of the inability of the two municipalities to implement the recommendations made by the auditor-general in the 2022/23 financial year audit outcomes.
Maile said while this is concerning, the municipalities, Gauteng Treasury, the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) and South African Local Government Association (Salga) are working on reviewing challenges that the two municipalities are confronted with, focusing on the efficacy of the recommended interventions within the context of these municipalities’ material circumstances.
“The reality is that even within the same province, different municipalities have different realities owing to their specific geo-histories and the base from which they make improvements.
“While the pace of the said municipalities’ improvement may seem glacial, we wish to assure residents of Gauteng that the municipalities and the provincial government are not sitting idle. We are hard at work improving our interventions and providing much-needed technical support to the municipalities to ensure a sustainable turnaround.”
They are focusing on assisting municipalities to comply with National Treasury reporting reforms using the Financial Management Capacity Maturity Model and the e-monitor system, he said.
In the year under review, the quality of published AFS improved, albeit with a number of qualifications and material adjustments made. “A total of 12 (50%) of auditees submitted AFS that are free from material misstatements. The improvement is due to the management implementing the recommendations from the previous year, specifically with regard to improving review controls.”
They need to help Emfuleni municipality to be functional, effective and sustainable, he said. “At this point there are a number of challenges which we have dealt with, as well previously, and some of these challenges are historic — they are structural and systematic.
“We are concerned about the state of the Emfuleni municipality and we must work together with Salga, Cogta and with the municipality itself to make sure that we take it out of the situation it finds itself.”
Noncompliance with legislation remains a concern in Gauteng municipalities, says MEC Maile
There have been some improvements but there are still qualified audit opinions in the City of Tshwane and Emfuleni local municipality
Municipalities in Gauteng are still struggling to comply with financial regularities when conducting their affairs, which remains a concern.
This is according to Gauteng Treasury and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile. He outlined the state of municipal finances in the province and delivered the 2023/2024 Gauteng municipal audit outcomes.
“The number of auditees with noncompliance decreased from 92% (22) in the previous financial years to 79% (19) in the current year. Noncompliance remains an area of concern in local government as there are still a high number of noncompliance instances,” he said.
He said the key noncompliance areas include:
“We reiterate the call we made in our previous communication of the 2022/23 audit outcomes that the speakers of councils, municipal public accounts committees and other council committees must instil a culture of good governance by promptly investigating instances of unauthorised, irregular, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure and by ensuring that disciplinary boards are functioning as intended.”
