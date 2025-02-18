Politics

Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms

18 February 2025 - 11:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the budget for the procurement of body-worn cameras for officers would depend on the availability of funding. File photo.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the budget for the procurement of body-worn cameras for officers would depend on the availability of funding. File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced the SA Police Service (SAPS) will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers, with the rollout set to start in the 2025/26 financial year.

Former police minister Bheki Cele promised to prioritise body cameras in 2019, but none were procured.

In a parliamentary written reply, Mchunu confirmed SAPS would initiate the procurement process, with a target of getting 100 body-worn cameras annually at a cost of about R28,818 each, totalling R2.8m per year.

“SAPS is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability within its operations through the deployment of body-worn cameras,” Mchunu said.

“The timeline follows a comprehensive period of testing solutions to update the specifications, ensuring the technology is fit for SAPS operations and addresses the specific needs of our officers in the field.”

He said the overall budget for the procurement of body-worn cameras would depend on the availability of funding. 

“The SAPS budget is under significant pressure due to emerging priorities and other critical needs. We are seeking to balance the demands while striving to enhance our operational capabilities.”

The DA has been advocating for the use of body cameras to enhance transparency and accountability in policing. While the cost may be a concern, DA MP Mzamo Billy acknowledged the value for money from the initiative can be realised if implemented transparently and efficiently.

“To ensure the valuable resources are not lost, damaged, or stolen, it is crucial an effective asset management plan is put in place. At only 100 cameras a year, the risk of the initiative being undermined by preventable losses is high. Without proper tracking and accountability measures, the rollout could be whittled away to almost none within a few years.”

Billy also expressed concerns that the initial deployment of 100 cameras may be too small, considering the large number of police officers.

“While this is a positive step, given there are nearly 179,000 police officers, the deployment of only 100 body-worn cameras this year is too slow.”

He urged Mchunu to ensure proper training is provided for officers using the cameras and that an asset management strategy is established to safeguard the cameras and ensure their longevity and proper use.

“The DA will continue to hold SAPS accountable to ensure this project does not become another broken promise to the people of SA.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform

An Eastern Cape man found in possession of a police uniform is due to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a young woman among other charges.
News
2 days ago

Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault

Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
News
16 hours ago

Bolt drivers take body of slain colleague to Randburg offices in a call for safety reform

The protest was organised in memory of Nguquko Gaza, a driver allegedly killed by a passenger after completing a trip in Berea, Johannesburg.
News
4 months ago

Knysna undertaker sentenced to life for kidnap, murder of B&B neighbour

Waydon Bezuidenhout, 34, was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court sitting in Knysna to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping and life ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I lost my brothers; they turned against me': Malema Politics
  2. 'Black people are still in chains': Mayibuye Mandela joins EFF Politics
  3. Our co-authored book will be entitled ‘The Three Betrayers’: Mpofu takes a jab ... Politics
  4. King calls for imbizo over 'threats to Zulu nation' amid poison plot rumour and ... Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Sanele Sogcwayi warming up..
This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS