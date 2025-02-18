PSA asks SAHRC, public protector to investigate KZN health department ‘violations’

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called for the public protector and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate alleged health violations, including medicine shortages, in KwaZulu-Natal.
KwaZulu-Natal PSA labour relations officer Roshan Lil-Ruthan said they petitioned the organisations to investigate alleged ongoing medicine shortages, the non-provision of potable water at government facilities and the continued use of asbestos at some healthcare institutions.
He said the use of asbestos, a declared banned substance, poses severe health risks and contravenes the Asbestos Abatement Regulations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
“Furthermore, we bring to your attention a severe crisis affecting the provision of emergency responders in our communities. The province has allowed their ambulance fleet to deteriorate, resulting in a gross shortage of more than 700 ambulances.
“The shortage means emergency responders often cannot reach patients in time to save lives or provide essential care. On a daily basis, lives are being lost due to the shortage, and our members are coming under attack as a consequence. We urge the SAHRC to intervene”
Lil-Ruthan said their members reported severe shortages of medication and essential supplies necessary for patient care, adding Prince Mshiyeni Hospital has faced a shortage of water for three weeks, severely affecting the institution's ability to maintain a sterile environment and cater to the basic ablution needs of patients.
However provincial health department MEC Nomagugu Simelane denied the province was running out of medicine at government facilities.
She said there were issues with service provider payments but these had been ironed out. Simelane said there were “normal” medication shortages when a supplier was overwhelmed by orders from different provinces at the same time.
KZN is not running short of medicines, supplies, says health MEC Simelane
She said there was a new stock management system in place which didn't go down well with certain groups in the supply chain, and she believed they were behind claims of medicine shortages.
Simelane visited Prince Mshiyeni Hospital last week after it experienced water shortages for several weeks, forcing the hospital to stop emergency surgeries.
She said contingency plans were in place and the municipality, which was responsible for the hospital's water supply, would increase water tankers to 10 a day.
The PSA held a protest at the Umlazi hospital's entrance to raise its concerns.
“We emphasise the importance of a sterile environment and adequate water supply for the proper care of patients. The situation poses risks to patient health and the safety of healthcare workers. We are also aware many schools in the province are struggling without water, adversely affecting daily learning activities. The recent outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in several schools further underscores the gravity of the situation,” Lil-Ruthan said.
He called on the Health Professions Council of South Africa, the South African Nursing Council and similar professional bodies to fulfil their oversight responsibilities and protect their members, who are being forced to deliver substandard care due to the lack of necessary resources.
“Given the widespread impact of the crisis across v occupational categories, the PSA formally requests a meeting with the leadership of the SAHRC and public protector to discuss the matters in detail and explore potential solutions,” he said.
Public protector spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed it received a complaint from the PSA and said the matter is being assessed.
“The assessment stage is aimed at determining if the public protector has jurisdiction over the complaint or it should refer the matter to another competent institution,” said Phasiwe.
KwaZulu-Natal SAHRC acting manager Benjamin Ntombela said he was not aware of the complaint from the PSA.
