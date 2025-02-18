SA will host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg later this week. US secretary of state Marco Rubio is not attending after he expressed disapproval of SA's G20 theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".
Reuters
Silence from US on bid for talks, China pledges support: Ronald Lamola
Image: SUPPLIED
Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola said on Monday the US had not responded to attempts to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order cutting off aid, but China had pledged support.
Trump cut US financial assistance to the country this month, citing disapproval of SA's land reform policy and genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"Despite all our attempts through our mission in Washington to formally engage and communicate we are awaiting feedback and a response. We're hopeful they will find a moment to have the discussion with us," Lamola told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg.
Lamola said SA was setting up bilateral meetings to shore up support with a number of countries, including China.
"(China said) they are in solidarity with us and stand ready to pledge support in terms of whatever trade relations and challenges they can," he said.
'It's shameful': Mbalula slams US secretary of state Rubio over G20 snub
SA will host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg later this week. US secretary of state Marco Rubio is not attending after he expressed disapproval of SA's G20 theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".
"The agenda will stand," Lamola said of US objections, adding all G20 nations had previously agreed on it.
"We will not be defocused by this issue with the US."
SA is not hugely dependent on US aid, but some fear the country's preferential trade status under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act could be next.
SA has projected itself as non-aligned in geopolitical conflicts, and has sought not to tie its interests too closely to those of the main superpower rivals — the US, EU, China and Russia — vying for influence on the continent.
It resisted Western pressure to isolate Russia over Ukraine, and took the risk of upsetting the US, Israel's close ally, when it brought the ICJ case over the war in Gaza.
Lamola said SA would continue to seek talks with the US, "but we have to face reality that we have to plan for all scenarios".
He reiterated that SA's land reform policy, aimed at redressing the dispossession of black South Africans during colonialism and white minority rule, and its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ were "non-negotiable".
Reuters
