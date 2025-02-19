Politics

Alleged theft of military uniforms, unlicensed firearms and ammunition in KZN questioned

19 February 2025 - 11:32 By DefenceWeb
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police operation led to the recovery of SANDF uniforms in the possession of civilians, the DA says. File image
A police operation led to the recovery of SANDF uniforms in the possession of civilians, the DA says. File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Cabinet ministers responsible for two of South Africa’s three main government security organisations will be asked to explain how criminals were able to obtain South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniforms, unlicensed firearms, “mine explosives”, ammunition and vehicles.

The person doing the asking is DA MP for the uMzinyathi constituency in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlondi Mdluli. He wants the ministers of defence and military veterans, Angie Motshekga, and police, Senzo Mchunu, to provide “urgent answers on how state-issued military gear ended up in civilian hands”.

His questions were sparked by a recent police operation in the uMzinyathi district municipality, which has Dundee as its administrative hub and local government headquarters.

A party statement has him saying the “alarming discovery” raises questions about organised crime in the province and “potential complicity in state security structures”.

It appears from the statement that Mdluli was in contact with a police officer who confirmed a suspect appeared in the Greytown magistrate’s court on Friday. The statement notes “other suspects”, without giving numbers, might have appeared in the Glencoe magistrate’s court.

“We will monitor court proceedings to ensure justice is served,” the statement quotes him as saying, adding “the presence of military-grade equipment — including bulletproof vests and SANDF uniforms — is a clear indication of a severe security breach”.

The closest military base to the uMzinyathi district municipality is in Ladysmith, home to 5 South African Infantry Battalion, in neighbouring uThukela District Municipality. uMzinyathi is largely rural and includes Endumeni, Nquthu, uMsinga and Umvoti, as well as Dundee, Glencoe and Greytown as its urban components.

This article was first published by DefenceWeb

MORE:

LISTEN | Motshekga insists SANDF can defend SA despite financial struggles

Motshekga suggested that older government staff be let go for early retirement to help cut costs.
Politics
19 hours ago

Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform

An Eastern Cape man found in possession of a police uniform is due to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a young woman among other charges.
News
2 days ago

We beat M23 once, we must do so again

South African troops must help to finish the job in the DRC, applying lessons from 11 years ago about how to defeat the M23 rebels
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Sobbing families brave wet weather as SANDF hands over fallen soldiers

The 14 SANDF members were killed during a peacekeeping mission in the DRC almost three weeks ago
News
5 days ago

SANDF troops were unprepared for DRC mission, MPs argue

The ANC, MK Party and IFP were among the parties which believe South Africa's military involvement is needed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm Politics
  2. Zulu king has Mpumalanga princess as queen-to-be waiting in the wings Politics
  3. John Steenhuisen dismisses Sakeliga 'misinformation on AgriBEE' Politics
  4. 'I lost my brothers; they turned against me': Malema Politics
  5. Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose Politics

Latest Videos

M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS
Sports Live | PSL to rule on Royal AM - Mandla Tshabalala weighs in