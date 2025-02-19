Politics

BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana’s outlook sees GDP hovering at 1.9% and below until 2027

Minister could not table the budget in parliament on Wednesday as the government of national unity's cabinet could not approve it. The Budget will now be tabled on 12 March

19 February 2025 - 19:38
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana foresees modest growth for the South African economy, projecting real GDP growth to reach 1.9% this year but no substantial improvement by the 2027/2028 financial year, according to his 2025 budget speech...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Budget speech has been postponed Politics
  2. BUDGET 2025 | Another R5bn over three years to keep SA troops in DRC Business
  3. ANC top brass supports Godongwana’s plans to increase VAT: insiders Politics

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm Politics
  2. Zulu king has Mpumalanga princess as queen-to-be waiting in the wings Politics
  3. John Steenhuisen dismisses Sakeliga 'misinformation on AgriBEE' Politics
  4. Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose Politics
  5. 'I lost my brothers; they turned against me': Malema Politics

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994