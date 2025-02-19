BUDGET 2025 | Godongwana’s outlook sees GDP hovering at 1.9% and below until 2027
Minister could not table the budget in parliament on Wednesday as the government of national unity's cabinet could not approve it. The Budget will now be tabled on 12 March
19 February 2025 - 19:38
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana foresees modest growth for the South African economy, projecting real GDP growth to reach 1.9% this year but no substantial improvement by the 2027/2028 financial year, according to his 2025 budget speech...
