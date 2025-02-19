Politics

WATCH | Budget speech has been postponed

19 February 2025 - 14:32 By TimesLIVE
In a bizarre move, the presentation of the 2025 budget, scheduled for 2pm in the National Assembly, has been postponed indefinitely. This comes about due to political parties in the Government of National Unity being unable to reach an agreement on what is contained in the budget. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

All eyes were set to be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday when he was expected to deliver the budget speech in parliament. But the speech has been postponed to March.

This would have been his first budget speech under the government of national unity.

Most economists predicted the Treasury would increase some taxes, saying the economy can best be described as facing the perfect storm, with high levels of unemployment and low levels of economic growth.



