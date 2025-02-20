Absence of US leaders from G20 not the end of the world — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to endorse the legitimacy of the G20 summit after a snub by US cabinet members, saying their absence was not the end of the world.
Ramaphosa was responding to questions by journalists on the sidelines of the foreign ministers meeting attended by leading countries and hosted by minister Ronald Lamola.
South Africa woke up to the news that US treasury secretary Scott Bessent would not attend the finance ministers meeting next week because of obligations in Washington.
Bessent's announcement followed US secretary of state Marco Rubio's snubbing in which he claimed South Africa was anti-American.
Their decision follows weeks of strained relations between the US and South Africa about what Trump said were continuous violations of human rights after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law. It allows for land to be seized without compensation.
Ramaphosa said the two US secretaries had the freedom to choose to attend the G20, arguing that the forum of world leaders was an important formation.
“The absence of some leaders is not the end of the world as long as the G20 family is able to meet, discuss important issues and come out with a declaration — and that is what we aim for.
“It acts as a family. I think it is wrong to say, 'this one is not present so its importance is diluted'. It's never been. Some leaders in the past have not been able to attend the G20. It moves on and it powers ahead to make decisions.”
Despite Trump's false accusation, Ramaphosa said, South Africa appreciated the US as its second-biggest trading partner.
“In our case, we are committed to having a good relationship with US and we do relate to them in a number of ways. In what has ensued now, the secretary of state not attending is in the end not a train smash because the US is still represented here. They are part of the G20.
“This is not a boycott. It can be ascribed to a number of reasons; we have resolved that we will in the diplomatic process to have those matters disclosed. To have those matters dealt with so that we are able to iron out wrinkles that may appear in our relationship.
“They are very important player in our economy.”
TimesLIVE
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
