Amakhosi prepared to fight over Zulu king vs Ingonyama Trust board row, says Buthelezi
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Amakhosi in the Zulu kingdom are demanding the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) be dissolved with immediate effect.
Speaking on their behalf at an imbizo called by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma on Friday, traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi also called on the minister of rural development and land reform Mzwanyele Nyhontso to urgently address their concerns “before the situation gets out of hand”.
He said Nyhontso was aware of their demands.
Buthelezi, who is the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, was fired by the king in December but is now back in favour with the Zulu royal family.
On Friday, Buthelezi, who referred to himself as the traditional prime minister in front of the king, said amakhosi have lost confidence in board members.
“It has become clear there will be no stability in the board since there is animosity between the king and board members,” said Buthelezi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
He said amakhosi also want know how board members were appointed.
“The king as a sole trustee of Ingonyama Trust Board was not informed about the process on how board members were appointed,” said Buthelezi.
In June, Misuzulu told ITB CEO Vela Mngwengwe his three-year contract set to expire on July 18 would not be renewed. But barely a month later the board overruled the king — deciding to contract Mngwengwe for another three years.
The king has tried to suspend the board but his action was revoked by Nyhontso. The monarch is understood to have raised his concerns about the ITB in March but nothing was done.
Misuzulu previously told amakhosi the board refused to accept him, that they wanted him out and while he has never publicly provided specific details of the origins of the tensions, he has mentioned Mngwengwe as the key driver of the rift.
Buthelezi claimed ITB land is under threat and they “are not going to fold their arms while they see that the land is under attack”.
“The land is the heart of nation, without the land we are nothing,” Buthelezi said.
He said amakhosi of the older generation had fought for the land from those who had wanted to steal it, adding they were prepared to die for this.
“No one is going to take our land, if it means to fight let it be,” Buthelezi said.
Meanwhile, Zulu regiments co-commander Prince Vanana Zulu — who is said to have been fired by the monarch — was present at the imbizo but dressed in a suit.
The amabutho were led by co-commander induna Masefa Mhlongo.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday, Vanana said he had come to the imbizo to listen to the king, not to lead the amabutho.
