Heads must roll over eThekwini water crisis, says DA

The DA wants eThekwini municipality senior officials sacked for failing to manage the city’s ongoing water crisis.
The city has been plagued by water challenges for years which have deepened in recent months, affecting households, businesses, schools and healthcare facilities.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the party had submitted solutions for the past 15 years but these fell on deaf ears.
Rodgers was leading the party’s march to the Durban City Hall on Friday where they expressed frustration about prolonged water supply interruptions.
He pointed out the auditor-general’s report had flagged the lack of accountability as one of the biggest challenges facing the city, which he said was the type of “dismal levels of service” affecting residents and ratepayers.
The DA said in its memorandum a number of areas had been without water for weeks which continues to cause “significant hardships and economic devastation”.
It also noted the water disruptions rob the city of much-needed revenue.
“It is unacceptable. Of the R36.5bn owed to the city for rates and utilities, eThekwini water and sanitation [EWS] account for 40% (R14.6bn).
“The rotation of the EWS water tanker fleet is shambolic and EWS spends up to R50m a month on outscored tankers.”
The situation was worsened by the “uncaring approach” of eThekwini’s ANC leaders, city manager Musa Mbhele, head of infrastructure Themba Mvubu and the head of water and sanitation in communications with residents, which is marked by a “lack of information, conflicting communication, false commitments and a pure disregard for the livelihoods of the residents”.
The party called for:
- the resignation of the city manager as the chief accounting officer and CEO of the city and the head of water;
- an urgent investigation by the SIU into the R50m a month spent on outsourced tankers;
- an urgent comprehensive report detailing the causes of the water shortages, steps taken by the municipality to address the crisis and the timeline for the resolution of the issue;
- an independent investigation and report on the alleged mismanagement of water resources and services under the current administration. This includes municipal budgets allocated for water infrastructure as well as the overall effectiveness and efficiency of water service delivery. This is also to include a full investigation and report on water tanking services. The report is to include and not be limited to how much of the city’s money is spent on tanking services; and
- a proper disaster management plan to ensure in times of a crisis arrangements can be made timeously to supply water to residents.
Heads must roll over eThekwini water crisis, says DA
Image: SUPPLIED
The DA wants eThekwini municipality senior officials sacked for failing to manage the city’s ongoing water crisis.
The city has been plagued by water challenges for years which have deepened in recent months, affecting households, businesses, schools and healthcare facilities.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the party had submitted solutions for the past 15 years but these fell on deaf ears.
Rodgers was leading the party’s march to the Durban City Hall on Friday where they expressed frustration about prolonged water supply interruptions.
He pointed out the auditor-general’s report had flagged the lack of accountability as one of the biggest challenges facing the city, which he said was the type of “dismal levels of service” affecting residents and ratepayers.
The DA said in its memorandum a number of areas had been without water for weeks which continues to cause “significant hardships and economic devastation”.
It also noted the water disruptions rob the city of much-needed revenue.
“It is unacceptable. Of the R36.5bn owed to the city for rates and utilities, eThekwini water and sanitation [EWS] account for 40% (R14.6bn).
“The rotation of the EWS water tanker fleet is shambolic and EWS spends up to R50m a month on outscored tankers.”
The situation was worsened by the “uncaring approach” of eThekwini’s ANC leaders, city manager Musa Mbhele, head of infrastructure Themba Mvubu and the head of water and sanitation in communications with residents, which is marked by a “lack of information, conflicting communication, false commitments and a pure disregard for the livelihoods of the residents”.
The party called for:
eThekwini implements water rationing schedule to meet demand
Nkosenhle Madlala, the chairperson of the city’s of governance committee, accepted the memorandum and promised the city will respond.
He said the municipality was taking this issue seriously and had strategies in place which the mayor would announce next week.
“We've made it a standing item in the committee and the mayor has announced he will be tabling a water turnaround strategy and action plan on Thursday.
“It will show all the problems we've identified, one of which is the non-revenue water we lose through leaks, theft and other issues.
“We're also losing water because of the high pressure, which is why we're rolling out a plan for water restrictors.”
Image: SUPPLIED
He said the city doesn’t have a problem with the DA taking action against the water challenges but pointed out the party has three representatives in the executive committee who should be reporting to the communities and their members what the committee is doing to address that.
Madlala promised the city will respond to the DA’s memorandum within the 14 day deadline.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Several homes, businesses south of Durban flooded after rains
SIU to probe maladministration in eThekwini water and sanitation department
Residents fed-up with dry taps call for meeting with municipality's water technicians
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos