Politics

WATCH | Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers Sopa

21 February 2025 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is on Friday delivering his state of the province address in Bhisho.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man who accused EC premier Oscar Mabuyane of bribery in court

Phadima Fukula ready to defend himself on charge of making false statements
News
2 months ago

Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's alleged fraudulent master’s degree admission may once again come under scrutiny after the SIU was given the ...
News
4 months ago

King Dalindyebo claims tensions with premier Mabuyane have eased

The two were at odds after the king accused the premier of being a “beneficiary of the extortion syndicate” in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. ANC ministers 'were the first to object to VAT hike': Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Politics
  3. ‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm Politics
  4. Godongwana had no alternative: Ramaphosa defends proposed VAT increase Politics
  5. Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose Politics

Latest Videos

How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election | REUTERS
Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS