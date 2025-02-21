Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is on Friday delivering the state of the province address at Lemo Mall Green Park in Bloemfontein.
The premier is expected to outline crucial policy goals and deliverables for the coming year and the province's response to challenges during the time under review.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae delivers Sopa
Courtesy of SABC
