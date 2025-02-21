Politics

WATCH | Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae delivers Sopa

21 February 2025 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is on Friday delivering the state of the province address at Lemo Mall Green Park in Bloemfontein.

The premier is expected to outline crucial policy goals and deliverables for the coming year and the province's response to challenges during the time under review.

