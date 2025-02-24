'I don't hold grudges': Shivambu responds to Zuma-Sambudla's insults

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has brushed off recent criticism and insults, saying he doesn't take offence or hold grudges against anyone.
This comes after his leadership was called into question by party members in KwaZulu-Natal, who accused him of lacking understanding and competence in key areas, as well as engaging in unprofessional conduct.
Shivambu's leadership has been under fire for the past couple of weeks, with some party members expressing concerns about his ability to lead and others calling for his resignation.
The situation escalated when Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, insulted Shivambu on social media, calling him the “worst thing that happened to the party”. However, she later apologised.
Briefing the media on Monday, Shivambu remained unfazed.
“As a person, I don't get offended by anything,” he said.
“I know that leadership will always come up with all sorts of accusations and insults, sometimes based on unfair judgment, and I took this responsibility fully aware that such things will be part of the role we are given.
“There are so many things said on social media, and I don't respond to them. There are many lies told about us, but we just let them be because lies always expose themselves.
“Personally, I don't get offended by anyone, and I don't hold grudges against anyone.”
He said his ability to not retaliate was inspired by Zuma.
“Some of us previously said all sorts of things about Zuma, but he embraces us and gives us serious responsibilities with full confidence.
“So, who would we be representing if we are leading MK, holding grudges and wanting to fight people? Which organisation are we leading if our character is to insult people back? Where have you seen Zuma insulting anyone? Nowhere, but there were so many things that were said about him.”
Shivambu also announced the expulsion of two high-profile leaders, who he did not name, for bringing the party into disrepute.
“These two expulsions demonstration that the MK Party would not and will not tiptoe on matters that relate to internal discipline,” he said.
