Politics

Zuma-Sambudla escapes discipline, for now, as Shivambu announces two expulsions

24 February 2025 - 15:06
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the expulsion of two party leaders. File photo.
Image: Luba Lesolle

MK Party leader Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has escaped censure for now, while party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the expulsion of two high-profile leaders who he says have brought the party into disrepute.

At a media briefing on Monday Shivambu said the decision was taken in line with enforcing discipline of the organisation. The party leader did not name the expelled leaders. 

He said after receiving a report of the national disciplinary committee, the national officials had resolved to expel or cancel the membership of two members of the organisation.

One of the members used to serve as a deployee in the National Council of Provinces and the other was deployed in the provincial legislature of Mpumalanga province.

“These two expulsions demonstration that the MK Party would not and will not tiptoe on matters that relate to internal discipline,” he said.

Party deputy secretary-general Nombuso Mkhize said disciplinary processes were in progress. She said the party's top officials held a meeting last week where its president Jacob Zuma instructed the party to follow its constitution to the letter as it relates to Zuma-Sambudla's disciplinary question. 

“A complete comprehensive report which indicates that this person on this day, at this time, did this and that ... the misconduct must be clearly spelt out that this is the misconduct that that particular person has done, and that report must be submitted to the office of the secretary-general for processing and submission to submit to the national prosecutor,” she said. 

Shivambu said the core value of the MK Party is the unity of all the progressive forces, excellence and capacity of those who will be deployed to play different roles in the state and other institutions.

“While internal disagreements and different thoughts should be expressed internally, there is no space for any public disagreement, disharmony and disrespect. Public disagreement, disharmony and disrespect, or perceptions that such exist, will weaken the faith and confidence our people have in our organisation.

“Our organisation must collectively resist the temptation of destructive conduct and behaviour from among us and defend our movement with everything we have,” he said.

Shivambu said enemy forces were on the outside and not within, and MK Party members should conduct thorough political education and guidance. He said the organisation was at a phase that required maximum discipline and composure from its leaders and members.

“Members will always take tune from the leadership, and if we see signs of ill-discipline and divisions, the membership will be ill-disciplined and divided ... If we do not show signs of unity, the organisation will dwindle into insignificance.”

The MK Party faced a public relations nightmare when two incidents two weeks ago revealed the party leadership was fragmented. 

The first involved Zuma-Sambudla who took to social media using profanity against Shivambu. She was forced to apologise after Zuma wrote a letter of demand calling for her to be disciplined.

During the same week, the party's deputy president John Hlophe and parliamentary chief whip Mzwanele Manyi almost came to blows after the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address. 

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga the party's former convener Mary Phadi held a parallel rally with its current convener, former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

TimesLIVE

