Opposition parties have criticised Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's state of the province address (Sopa), calling it another speech of “empty promises”.
Lesufi delivered the Sopa on Monday in Pretoria and outlined 13 problem areas Gauteng wants resolved, including water shortages, cable theft and vandalism, non-functional traffic lights, potholes and crime.
“Whatever we do and whatever we say, if we don’t resolve these problems, being here will mean nothing,” Lesufi said. “We have to reverse the impact of these 13 problems if we are worthy of being called government.”
EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga noted Lesufi's acknowledgment of the province's challenges but said he failed to provide real solutions.
“This is yet another address by Lesufi filled with empty promises, lacking credible implementation plans and clear timelines,” Dunga said.
“This recurring pattern of unfulfilled commitments continues to undermine the trust and aspirations of the people of Gauteng. The premier and his government have again failed to present real, transformative solutions that will uplift the people.
“Instead, the Sopa was another showcase of recycled promises, superficial interventions and misplaced priorities that will not resolve the crisis facing our province.”
Another speech of 'empty promises': EFF, DA, ActionSA slam Lesufi's Sopa
Image: VELI NHLAPO
POLL | What do you make of Lesufi's state of the province address?
Dunga criticised Lesufi's interventions, including crime intervention plans, the decision to hand over the electricity supply for the Eikenhof pumping station and Emfuleni to City Power and Eskom and the proposed solutions to energy security.
“Every year the ANC government presents grand plans but the reality remains the same: no electricity, no water, no jobs, no safety and no future for the youth. Lesufi's Sopa was nothing more than another collection of empty promises that will not bring real change to the lives of ordinary people.”
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said Lesufi's address was misleading and presented promises instead of practical solutions.
“Lesufi highlights 13 problems confronting Gauteng. What he fails to acknowledge is these are ANC-created problems. While he is spot-on identifying issues, we don’t trust the solutions for these problems will be implemented,” he said.
ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Nobeni said Gauteng residents need real change, not more promises.
“ActionSA's concerns remain largely unaddressed due to missing details on job creation, law enforcement effectiveness and long-term water security investments,” he said.
TimesLIVE
