Politics

POLL | What do you make of Lesufi's state of the province address?

25 February 2025 - 13:16 By TIMESLIVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the state of the province address at Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone on Monday.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's state of the province address (Sopa) has been criticised by opposition parties.

In his address on Monday, Lesufi outlined key issues Gauteng wants to resolve, including water shortages, cable theft and vandalism, non-functional traffic lights, potholes and crime.

“Whatever we do and whatever we say, if we don’t resolve these problems being here will mean nothing,” he said.

Among other things, Lesufi promised 18 new schools as part of the R1.5bn investment in education and R22bn as part of Gauteng’s investment commitments. He also apologised for the water shortage in the province.

However, opposition parties viewed Lesufi's address as “yet another showcase of recycled promises”.

“This is yet another address by Lesufi filled with empty promises, lacking credible implementation plans and clear timelines,” EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga said.“This recurring pattern of unfulfilled commitments continues to undermine the trust and aspirations of the people of Gauteng.”

TimesLIVE

