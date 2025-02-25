Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa opens National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders

25 February 2025 - 11:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday opening the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in parliament.

IFP marches to save Ithala as legacy of founder Buthelezi and pro-poor bank

The IFP has appealed to the South African Reserve Bank to grant Ithala a banking licence and for the bank’s Prudential Authority to halt any further ...
Politics
1 day ago

PALI LEHOHLA | The Khoisan will be back at the Union Buildings sooner than you can say ‘ǃke e: ǀxarra ǁke’

The story of the Khoisan occupies a special position because the first peoples are poised to disrupt the frame and terms of reference for identity
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Ramaphosa not impressed with quality of MPs' replies in Sona debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not impressed with the level of debate MPs displayed when they discussed his state of the nation address.
Politics
1 week ago

POLL | Are you satisfied with President Ramaphosa’s Sona speech?

Was the Sona a moment of hope, with clear and practical solutions, or did it feel like another cycle of unfulfilled promises from last year's speech?
Politics
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Unstable Zulu monarchy risks being irrelevant in a democracy

Internal rifts highlight perceived inefficiencies and the potential misuse of resources tied to the royal institution
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
