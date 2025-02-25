Work with us to build the nation: Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the national house of traditional and Khoi-San leaders to collaborate in the process to review the white paper on local government.

This is to outline a modern and fit-for purpose local government sphere, which the president believes could benefit them as part of the country's pursuit to be a nation at work driven by hope and a shared belief in its ability to thrive even in the face of adversity.

In his address at the opening of the parliamentary house, Ramaphosa told the leaders it will take bold leadership and collaboration to achieve this end.

“The democratic and traditional governance systems need to work in an integrated manner that ultimately serves the needs of the people,” he said.

The president revealed that the ministry of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is co-ordinating this process and is already putting mechanisms in place to ensure that Amakhosi participate in the review.

“I have mandated the deputy president to facilitate a dialogue with Amakhosi that will be the available platform for engagement in line with the founding purpose of the interministerial task team on traditional leadership matters.”

The president added that his second-in-command has formally communicated with the newly appointed conveners regarding their responsibilities as part of this collective to address matters of concern to the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

After the Constitutional Court ruling which declared the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act unconstitutional, Ramaphosa confirmed that concrete steps had been taken to ensure that a bill can be reintroduced in parliament.

“The institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership is urged to participate in the consultation processes that have ensued. The finalisation of this piece of legislation has particular significance for Khoi-San communities because, for the first time in history, it makes provision for the recognition of Khoi-San leaders and communities,” he said.

Alongside affirming the role of traditional leadership, Ramaphosa told the house that the country ought to restore the standing and integrity of traditional cultural practices.

“We are also concerned about traditional leadership disputes. We should continue to invest in the development of genealogies and customary laws of succession. I am pleased to note that the department of traditional affairs has to date helped 16 royal families to develop their customary laws of succession.”

Ahead of the upcoming national dialogue set to chart a new path for the country, Ramaphosa urged traditional and Khoi-San leaders to get involved.

“We will rely on your guidance to rally our people towards a future of shared prosperity and inclusivity. We seek a national dialogue that involves all sections of society, all formations and all citizens. It must be a space where the voices of all South Africans are heard and where they can come together to forge a shared vision and a common programme of action,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the conversation must involve people living in rural areas. It must reach every corner of the country, every town, village, farm and homestead.

“It will be important that traditional leaders and the communities they lead participate in the national dialogue so that the process produces a plan that reflects the interests and aspirations of everyone,” he said.

TimesLIVE