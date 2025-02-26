DA reports Mashatile and Creecy over 'interference' in SAA CEO recruitment

The DA has reported Deputy President Paul Mashatile and transport minister Barbara Creecy to the public protector for allegedly interfering in the appointment process of the new South African Airways (SAA) CEO.
News24 recently reported Creecy is set to recommend John Lamola, “the worst-performing candidate” according to the DA, despite the board's recommendation of Allan Kilivuka, who the DA deemed highly qualified and experienced.
“The decision to sideline Kilavuka, along with the highest-scoring candidate, Philip Saunders, in favour of Lamola, who ranked the lowest in independent competency assessments, raises serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the process,” DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp said.
He expressed concern over allegation made by the News24 report the deputy president and Creecy had private interviews at Mashatile's residence.
“This apparent attempt to manipulate the outcome in favour of a politically connected candidate undermines due process and mocks the principle that appointments in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be based solely on merit, not political affiliation.”
Aucump said this displayed ANC's “cadre deployment” which the DA has consistently condemned.
“This latest scandal at SAA represents yet another chapter in the ANC’s attempt to maintain control over key state institutions for its own political gain, at the expense of good governance and the citizens of South Africa.”
The DA called on the cabinet to reject any recommendation to approve Lamola for the position.
Rise Mzansi has requested the portfolio committee on transport to deal with the allegations to get clarity about the selection process.
“Rise Mzansi will push for answers on this matter and we call for the SAA board, Mashatile and Creecy to provide full and satisfactory responses to the dark cloud which once again hangs over SAA,” it said.
“Should we not be satisfied with the responses, we will explore further parliamentary and legislative mechanisms to extract the truth and protect one of the country's most expensive state assets from undue political interference.”
TimesLIVE
