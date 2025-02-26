Gautrain services were recently temporarily disrupted in Killarney, Johannesburg, when a resident illegally drilled a borehole that pierced through a section of the underground rail line.
The disruption led to the closure of part of the underground line and the implementation of a bus service between the Joburg inner city and Rosebank from 5.30am to 8pm daily, as a contingency measure while repairs were carried out.
The closure followed the discovery of mud and water seeping into the tunnel after a train driver noticed potential danger.
An investigation revealed that the property owner above the affected tunnel had drilled a borehole about 50m deep, violating local regulations and the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act.
The Gautrain Management Agency's CEO, Tshepo Kgobe, confirmed that legal action would be taken against the property owner.
Despite the disruption, the Gautrain team has worked swiftly to restore operations.
In a lighthearted update on social media, the Gautrain team reassured passengers that the tunnel was safe again, saying: “Our engineers have patched things up, filled the hole, and declared the tunnel safe for travel. You can now return to the subterranean bliss you've come to know and love.”
They acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the temporary bus service.
“We know the bus detour wasn't exactly the express service you're used to. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we dealt with this unexpected geological detour. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Gautrain.
Gauteng premier Lesufi announces extension of Gautrain to townships
Soweto, Fourways, Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, Lanseria, Springs will climb aboard
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in his state of the province address (Sopa) this week unveiled bold plans to expand the Gautrain network into several townships across the province.
Lesufi said this would bring improved transportation infrastructure to areas including Soweto, Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, Lanseria and Springs, marking a new chapter in the province's urban development.
“We are investing R120bn. During the expansion we expect the creation of thousands of jobs,” he said.
Lesufi highlighted the broader economic benefits, saying: “The expansion will be a gateway to opportunity, creating more than 125,000 construction jobs while igniting growth in property, retail and logistics along its path.”
Lesufi says the tourism and hospitality sector will play a significant role in the success of the expansion.
“We expect the tourism and hospitality sector to support 60,000 jobs, providing opportunities for our people, especially youth and small businesses, to participate meaningfully in this thriving industry.”
