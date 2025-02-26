The EFF has called for the resignation of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director Shamila Batohi after the provisional withdrawal of charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Gwamanda, a member of Al Jama-ah party, was accused of running a funeral policy scam with his co-accused that allegedly swindled Soweto residents between 2011 and 2012.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to withdraw charges was due to the emergence of additional complainants, which necessitated further investigations.
However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo has slammed the NPA's handling of the case.
“Due to her desperation to prosecute a politician before her dismal failure of a term comes to an end, Batohi has turned the NPA into a weapon to launch smear campaigns,” he said on X.
“Batohi has turned the NPA into what Pravin Gordhan made Sars in his heyday. A tool to launch witch-hunts and tarnish reputations, only to retreat when the damage is done. If she had any respect for that institution and its legitimacy she’d resign. Utter failure.
“Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed out of office, his shortcomings notwithstanding, mainly because of the NPA’s case which they have now dropped due to lack of evidence,” said Thambo.
Al Jama-ah welcomed the decision.
“The withdrawal of these charges brings with it a sense of relief and justice, reinforcing our belief in the rule of law and the importance of upholding the rights of all individuals, especially when subjected to unwarranted attacks,” spokesperson Asghar Khan said.
The NPA says it will re-enrol the case against Gwamanda and his co-accused when further investigations are complete.
TimesLIVE
'Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed': EFF calls for resignation of NPA head after withdrawal of charges
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
