Politics

'Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed': EFF calls for resignation of NPA head after withdrawal of charges

26 February 2025 - 15:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National Director of Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi.
National Director of Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The EFF has called for the resignation of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director Shamila Batohi after the provisional withdrawal of charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda, a member of Al Jama-ah party, was accused of running a funeral policy scam with his co-accused that allegedly swindled Soweto residents between 2011 and 2012.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to withdraw charges was due to the emergence of additional complainants, which necessitated further investigations.

However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo has slammed the NPA's handling of the case.

“Due to her desperation to prosecute a politician before her dismal failure of a term comes to an end, Batohi has turned the NPA into a weapon to launch smear campaigns,” he said on X.

“Batohi has turned the NPA into what Pravin Gordhan made Sars in his heyday. A tool to launch witch-hunts and tarnish reputations, only to retreat when the damage is done. If she had any respect for that institution and its legitimacy she’d resign. Utter failure.

“Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed out of office, his shortcomings notwithstanding, mainly because of the NPA’s case which they have now dropped due to lack of evidence,” said Thambo.

Al Jama-ah welcomed the decision.

“The withdrawal of these charges brings with it a sense of relief and justice, reinforcing our belief in the rule of law and the importance of upholding the rights of all individuals, especially when subjected to unwarranted attacks,” spokesperson Asghar Khan said.

The NPA says it will re-enrol the case against Gwamanda and his co-accused when further investigations are complete.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State withdraws fraud charges against former Joburg mayor Gwamanda

The National Prosecuting Authority has provisionally withdrawn fraud charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Politics
1 day ago

Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda's fraud case postponed to January

The case of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was on Tuesday postponed to January 28.
News
2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | ANC Joburg secretary Manganye to be suspended

He has been charged with misrepresentation and placing the organisation in disrepute after his decision to approach the coalition political ...
Politics
2 months ago

‘You are on your own,’ Al Jama-ah tells Gwamanda as he fights to be reinstated as MMC

Gwamanda's legal team has set a deadline for political parties to resolve the matter internally, failing which, they will proceed with legal action
Politics
3 months ago

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda seeks reinstatement

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has demanded that he should be reinstated to his position as MMC of community development as his removal ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo Politics
  2. Zuma-Sambudla escapes discipline, for now, as Shivambu announces two expulsions Politics
  3. 'I don't hold grudges': Shivambu responds to Zuma-Sambudla's insults Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu warns MKP members against misusing access to Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. State withdraws fraud charges against former Joburg mayor Gwamanda Politics

Latest Videos

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal | REUTERS
Malajika challenges Chauke for Title