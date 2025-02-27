President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said he wanted to “do a deal” with US President Donald Trump to resolve a dispute about South Africa's land policy and genocide case against Israel at the world court.
Trump cut US financial assistance to South Africa in an executive order this month, citing disapproval of its approach to land reform and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Washington's close ally.
Ramaphosa told a conference organised by US bank Goldman Sachs in Johannesburg he wanted the “dust to settle” after the executive order but the longer-term goal was to go to Washington to mend relations.
“We don't want to go and explain ourselves. We want to go and do a meaningful deal with the US on a whole range of issues,” Ramaphosa said. “I'm positively inclined to promoting a good relationship with President Trump.”
Ramaphosa did not say what the deal could involve, only that it could touch on trade, diplomatic and political matters.
'Let's make a deal': Ramaphosa to Trump
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/ File photo
Naledi Pandor urges swift diplomacy amid SA/Trump debacle
South Africa is not hugely dependent on US aid, but some fear its preferential trade status under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act could be under threat with Trump in the White House.
The country tries to project itself as non-aligned in geopolitical conflicts, not tying its interests too closely to those of rival powers the US, China and Russia, but Trump has cited the ICJ case as an example of South Africa taking positions against Washington and its allies.
— Additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov and Bhargav Acharya
Reuters
