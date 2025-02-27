LISTEN | 'AfriForum sowing divisions' — Ramaphosa responds to AfriForum and Solidarity's visit to Washington DC

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the annual Basic Education Lekgotla in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa slammed the two organisations for their US visit.
“As proud South Africans we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems, what they are doing is sowing divisions in our nation,” Ramaphosa told journalists
Despite the low numbers of farmers reported killed, the organisations' memorandum presented to the Trump administration stated farm murders had hit the Afrikaner community hard.
It's unclear who the groups met in Washington DC.
'AfriForum sowing divisions' — Ramaphosa responds to AfriForum and Solidarity's visit to Washington DC
Image: GCIS
