LISTEN | 'AfriForum sowing divisions' — Ramaphosa responds to AfriForum and Solidarity's visit to Washington DC

27 February 2025 - 13:31
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says what AfriForum and the trade union Solidarity are doing in the US is sowing divisions in South Africa.

The Afrikaner rights group and Solidarity are visiting Washington after President Donald Trump's executive order regarding refugee status for certain South Africans.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the annual Basic Education Lekgotla in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa slammed the two organisations for their US visit.

“As proud South Africans we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems, what they are doing is sowing divisions in our nation,” Ramaphosa told journalists 

Despite the low numbers of farmers reported killed, the organisations' memorandum presented to the Trump administration stated farm murders had hit the Afrikaner community hard. 

It's unclear who the groups met in Washington DC.

