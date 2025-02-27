Asked whether the government had handled the crisis effectively, Pandor was cautious.
“I think the government has reacted well. Knee-jerk responses can create uncomfortable situations, so calmness is important. But there is a need to move more swiftly, particularly regarding the diplomatic actions President Ramaphosa outlined in his state of the nation address.
“I believe the envoys should already be engaging officials in the US and reaching out to allies beyond government. However, if we overreact, we risk playing into someone else’s game, which doesn’t help.”
On what led to the diplomatic tension, Pandor refrained from criticising Trump but suggested he had been misled.
“I generally avoid negative commentary on heads of state, but I believe he is being misinformed by our own South Africans. They [AfriForum] have a duty to correct the misrepresentations they’ve spread about our country,” she said.
“We must improve the flow of accurate information through stronger communication with all interlocutors in the US.”
Naledi Pandor urges swift diplomacy amid SA/Trump debacle
Pandor also took a moment to extend her condolences to the families of South African soldiers killed in Goma
Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor has commended South Africa’s measured response to the tensions sparked by misinformation allegedly given to the US by Afrikaner rights group AfriForum.
However, she warned that while restraint was commendable, diplomatic engagement should be accelerated.
The controversy began when AfriForum led a campaign alleging attacks on white South African farmers, a claim that gained traction internationally. The situation escalated when US President Donald Trump cited these allegations as grounds for possible sanctions against South Africa. Trump then announced his administration would offer white South Africans sanctuary under the US Refugee Admissions Programme, an offer AfriForum rejected.
“I always feel it’s important to understand the true nature of individuals and organisations,” Pandor said on the sidelines of a memorial service for the late former Namibian president Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma in Pretoria this week.
“For some time, AfriForum has attempted to present itself as a civil society group, but it has become clear their intentions are racial in character. There is nothing civil about it. It is neither inclusive nor respectful of our constitution. When institutions reveal their true nature, you know how to respond to them.”
'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma
Pandor also took a moment to extend her condolences to the families of South African soldiers killed in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last month during a skirmish between government forces there and M23 rebels.
“South Africa was fulfilling an important international duty [as a peacekeeping force]. We have a mandate to silence the guns on the continent, and we must play our part,” she said. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our soldiers in such tragic circumstances and extend my condolences to their families.”
She reinforced the significance of their mission: “As stated at their funerals, these soldiers were heroes who gave their lives to ensure Africa does not fall into conflict and civil war. Even for the communities in eastern DRC, these soldiers meant a great deal and will always be remembered.”
