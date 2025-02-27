Politics

Naledi Pandor urges swift diplomacy amid SA/Trump debacle

Pandor also took a moment to extend her condolences to the families of South African soldiers killed in Goma

27 February 2025 - 13:31
Kgaugelo Masweneng Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor says the country needs to take more steps to correct misinformation about South Africa.
Former minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor says the country needs to take more steps to correct misinformation about South Africa.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba.

Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor has commended South Africa’s measured response to the tensions sparked by misinformation allegedly given to the US by Afrikaner rights group AfriForum.

However, she warned that while restraint was commendable, diplomatic engagement should be accelerated.

The controversy began when AfriForum led a campaign alleging attacks on white South African farmers, a claim that gained traction internationally. The situation escalated when US President Donald Trump cited these allegations as grounds for possible sanctions against South Africa. Trump then announced his administration would offer white South Africans sanctuary under the US Refugee Admissions Programme, an offer AfriForum rejected.

“I always feel it’s important to understand the true nature of individuals and organisations,” Pandor said on the sidelines of a memorial service for the late former Namibian president Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma in Pretoria this week.

“For some time, AfriForum has attempted to present itself as a civil society group, but it has become clear their intentions are racial in character. There is nothing civil about it. It is neither inclusive nor respectful of our constitution. When institutions reveal their true nature, you know how to respond to them.”

I think the government has reacted well. Knee-jerk responses can create uncomfortable situations, so calmness is important
Naledi Pandor

Asked whether the government had handled the crisis effectively, Pandor was cautious.

“I think the government has reacted well. Knee-jerk responses can create uncomfortable situations, so calmness is important. But there is a need to move more swiftly, particularly regarding the diplomatic actions President Ramaphosa outlined in his state of the nation address.

“I believe the envoys should already be engaging officials in the US and reaching out to allies beyond government. However, if we overreact, we risk playing into someone else’s game, which doesn’t help.” 

On what led to the diplomatic tension, Pandor refrained from criticising Trump but suggested he had been misled.

“I generally avoid negative commentary on heads of state, but I believe he is being misinformed by our own South Africans. They [AfriForum] have a duty to correct the misrepresentations they’ve spread about our country,” she said.

“We must improve the flow of accurate information through stronger communication with all interlocutors in the US.”

'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma

Turning to ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, former president asked pointedly: ‘Are we doing the right things?’
Politics
9 hours ago

Pandor also took a moment to extend her condolences to the families of South African soldiers killed in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last month during a skirmish between government forces there and M23 rebels.

“South Africa was fulfilling an important international duty [as a peacekeeping force]. We have a mandate to silence the guns on the continent, and we must play our part,” she said. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of our soldiers in such tragic circumstances and extend my condolences to their families.”

She reinforced the significance of their mission: “As stated at their funerals, these soldiers were heroes who gave their lives to ensure Africa does not fall into conflict and civil war. Even for the communities in eastern DRC, these soldiers meant a great deal and will always be remembered.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AfriForum and Solidarity call for ‘sustained pressure’ on ‘arrogant’ Ramophosa government during US trip

Afrikaner rights group AfriForum and the Solidarity movement have told Washington they are considering President Donald Trump's offer for white ...
Politics
1 day ago

Taking responsibility doesn’t always taste good

AfriForum’s most high-profile leaders — Kallie Kriel and Ernst Roets — have spent the past fortnight having to swallow several litres of their own, ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling'

Ernst Roets, the head of policy at the Solidarity Movement and former AfriForum deputy CEO, has resigned to “pursue greater contributions outside the ...
News
1 week ago

‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm

Fixing ports and rail could quadruple the agriculture sector’s production in five years.
Politics
1 week ago

'It's a betrayal': MK Party opens treason case against AfriForum

The MK Party opened a case of treason against AfriForum on Monday.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Great Trek to Texas? Nee, Oom Donnie

AfriForum and Solidarity say they will go to Washington to set the record straight after Trump offers refugee status
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern and Southern African blocs weigh deployment to eastern DRC

Eastern and Southern African countries are looking into the possibility of deploying troops to secure areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo Politics
  2. Gauteng premier Lesufi announces extension of Gautrain to townships Politics
  3. 'Dismal' Gauteng, KZN hurt ANC in poll: Mbalula names task team Politics
  4. DA reports Mashatile and Creecy over 'interference' in SAA CEO recruitment Politics
  5. AfriForum and Solidarity call for ‘sustained pressure’ on ‘arrogant’ Ramophosa ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!
Harriet the Spy - Revenge on the Class