Ramaphosa slams AfriForum and Solidarity's Washington visit remarks
Image: Afriforum
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned AfriForum and the Solidarity movement for taking their grievances to Washington, accusing them of undermining South Africa’s sovereignty.
The lobby groups sent a delegation to the US this week stating in a memorandum that, among other issues, they feared land grabs and said Afrikaners were being subjected to calls for violence against them that are made publicly “without any repercussions for those spreading hate”.
“I understand AfriForum and Solidarity met with US government representatives, doing exactly what we as South Africans have agreed we should not do,” Ramaphosa said on the sidelines of the three-day 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla taking place in Gauteng.
“We must stop running to other countries. Our problems should be discussed and resolved here. That confirms our sovereignty and our standing as a free and independent nation. We may have differences, but we will find solutions.”
