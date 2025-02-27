Politics

WATCH | AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini opens KZN legislature

27 February 2025 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

AmaZulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini is opening the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The king had previously raised concerns about the stadium being able to host the two-day event safely — the opening of the provincial legislature and state of the province address — instead of the Royal Showgrounds, also in Pietermaritzburg.

Premier Thami Ntuli is expected to deliver the state of the province address on Friday.

TimesLIVE

