Zulu king calls for racial integration to promote social cohesion in KZN

27 February 2025 - 17:42 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for unity in KwaZulu-Natal among races to promote social cohesion.

Speaking during the opening of the KZN legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, he said he was concerned provincial government programmes exclude other races and prioritise Zulus.

“As the king of every person in the province, I am concerned government programmes with the monarch exclude people who are not Zulus. I know this is not intentional but those other races also distance themselves,” he said.

The problem surfaced mainly during ceremonies where only Zulu people were present, he said.

“I am referring to the Indians, whites, the Khoi and coloureds. We need to address this problem if we are serious about social cohesion,” he said, adding it was important for government to cater for everyone.

WATCH | Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini opens KZN legislature

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is opening the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
12 hours ago

The king also highlighted the impact of climate change on the lives it claimed in the province.

“The recent devastation caused by floods is a reminder of the challenges we face as a nation. While it is undeniable that climate change plays a significant role in these disasters, we must also reflect on the way our land is settled and developed.

“I have observed, with great concern, that in areas under the leadership of amakhosi, as well as in certain urban settlements, homes are being built too close to roads and rivers, placing our people in danger. This is an issue that demands urgent and decisive action. I call upon the premier to convene a high-level summit on climate change and spatial planning.

This gathering must bring together all amakhosi and izinduna entrusted with the stewardship of land to find lasting solutions to safeguard people and the province.

I shall also be present at that summit, for I foresee a great danger looming over our province if we do not act swiftly. The time to act is now, with wisdom and unity, to protect our land and future generations."

TimesLIVE

