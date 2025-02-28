Politics

‘Your digital strategy is not working’: South Africans to Leon Schreiber after viral video

28 February 2025 - 11:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africans respond to home affairs minister Leon Schreiber after his tweet about a viral video of citizens being asked to leave the Randburg home affairs office due to an 'offline system'.
South Africans respond to home affairs minister Leon Schreiber after his tweet about a viral video of citizens being asked to leave the Randburg home affairs office due to an 'offline system'.
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Modiegi Mashamaite (edit)

South Africans have taken to social media to express their frustrations after a viral video surfaced showing a security guard at the Randburg home affairs office allegedly threatening to pepper spray citizens attempting to collect their IDs.

The incident occurred because the IT system was reportedly offline, and citizens were asked to leave the premises. This was despite ID collection not requiring an online system.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, who has been advocating for digital transformation within the department, quickly responded to the incident.

“I was appalled on receiving this video at 10.50am this morning. An investigation was launched immediately, and by 5pm the individual in question was removed [from the branch],” said Schreiber.

He apologised to those affected, acknowledging the deeper, systemic issues at home affairs related to IT infrastructure.

“On behalf of home affairs, I apologise to all clients affected. On investigation, the deeper problem at this office, as with most other challenges at home affairs, are related to IT. This affirms the urgency of digital transformation so our services become accessible in more locations and over the internet to reduce the need for anyone to stand in queues,” he said.

The video has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms, with many users sharing their own frustrating experiences with home affairs’ offline systems and long queues.

Among those who posted on X was Tracy Lee, who commended Schreiber’s quick response but criticised the handling of the situation. 

“How refreshing to have the minister respond to this. Yes, the IT is a challenge. As everything is done on computers, this needs to be sorted out. But security using pepper spray on disgruntled people is not acceptable. It's not like they were attacking the staff,” said Lee. 

Last year, Schreiber vowed to address the offline systems and long queues that have frustrated South Africans at home affairs offices nationwide. 

While the debate continues on X, many South Africans are demanding immediate improvements in the home affairs IT systems to boost efficiencies online and at branches..

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

We’ll clear visa backlog before year-end: Schreiber

Ahead of its Christmas Day deadline, the home affairs department says it will clear 94% of its visa backlog by the end of the year.
Business Times
2 months ago

WATCH | Minister Leon Schreiber on BMA’s festive season operations

Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber is hosting a media briefing on Friday for the Border Management Authority to report back on the impact of its ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

President Ramaphosa is most followed government leader on X, report shows

A social media report has found President Cyril Ramaphosa is the most followed government leader with 2.95-million followers on X.
Politics
3 weeks ago

South Africa rises in global passport rankings, breaking into top-50

South Africa has seen a significant improvement in the latest Henley Passport Index for 2025, climbing from 53rd to 48th place, marking the country’s ...
News
1 month ago

Finding the true heart of manhood

The traditional Xhosa initiation process can be the most meaningful and uplifting moment in a man’s life if it is approached in the right way, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANDY MOTHIBI | Harnessing the power of data analytics Ideas
  2. Playing the visa card for a tourist bonanza Business

Most read

  1. 'Let's make a deal': Ramaphosa to Trump Politics
  2. DA reports Mashatile and Creecy over 'interference' in SAA CEO recruitment Politics
  3. 'Dismal' Gauteng, KZN hurt ANC in poll: Mbalula names task team Politics
  4. Gauteng premier Lesufi announces extension of Gautrain to townships Politics
  5. ‘Ironic’: AfriForum fires back at Ramaphosa’s ‘division’ claims Politics

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Metro FM Music Awards 2025 moments on the black and white carpet