'Your digital strategy is not working': South Africans to Leon Schreiber after viral video
South Africans have taken to social media to express their frustrations after a viral video surfaced showing a security guard at the Randburg home affairs office allegedly threatening to pepper spray citizens attempting to collect their IDs.
The incident occurred because the IT system was reportedly offline, and citizens were asked to leave the premises. This was despite ID collection not requiring an online system.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, who has been advocating for digital transformation within the department, quickly responded to the incident.
“I was appalled on receiving this video at 10.50am this morning. An investigation was launched immediately, and by 5pm the individual in question was removed [from the branch],” said Schreiber.
He apologised to those affected, acknowledging the deeper, systemic issues at home affairs related to IT infrastructure.
“On behalf of home affairs, I apologise to all clients affected. On investigation, the deeper problem at this office, as with most other challenges at home affairs, are related to IT. This affirms the urgency of digital transformation so our services become accessible in more locations and over the internet to reduce the need for anyone to stand in queues,” he said.
The video has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms, with many users sharing their own frustrating experiences with home affairs’ offline systems and long queues.
Among those who posted on X was Tracy Lee, who commended Schreiber’s quick response but criticised the handling of the situation.
“How refreshing to have the minister respond to this. Yes, the IT is a challenge. As everything is done on computers, this needs to be sorted out. But security using pepper spray on disgruntled people is not acceptable. It's not like they were attacking the staff,” said Lee.
Last year, Schreiber vowed to address the offline systems and long queues that have frustrated South Africans at home affairs offices nationwide.
While the debate continues on X, many South Africans are demanding immediate improvements in the home affairs IT systems to boost efficiencies online and at branches..
