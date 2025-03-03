Politics

Godlimpi takes over as ANC economic policy chief as Kubayi is demoted

03 March 2025 - 12:47
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Trade and industry deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi has been appointed head of the ANC's economic transformation committee, replacing justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. File photo.
Image: X/MyANC

ANC heavyweight and minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi has been removed as the head of the party's economic transformation committee, with Zuko Godlimpi taking over the role. 

This comes as the ANC has been under pressure to deliver a pro-poor budget after minister of finance Enoch Godongwana's recent postponement of the budget speech. 

Kubayi was said to be one of the ANC ministers who took on Godongwana in a cabinet meeting, rejecting his budget proposal for a two percentage point VAT increase to close the gap on a R60bn budget shortfall. 

She was appointed to the position in 2022 to replace Godongwana, who had to relinquish the role afer his appointment as finance minister. 

Kubayi was also co-chair of cabinet’s economic cluster with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe

Godlimpi has been touted as the rising star in the ANC after being appointed department of trade and industry deputy minister. He has also stepped in as the party's acting communications head.  

Kubayi has been shifted to oversee national executive committee (NEC) deployees in Limpopo, one of the party's provincial strongholds. 

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced this in a letter to NEC members on Sunday as part of reconfigured national subcommittees and deployees to provinces. 

The move also sees the removal of Zizi Kodwa in KwaZulu-Natal, the party's biggest province. He is replaced by Limpopo leader Dickson Masemola. Kodwa has been deployed as a party deployee in the Northern Cape. He is said to be facing possible discipline after alleged links to state capture. Corruption charges against Kodwa were recently dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority. 

The party removed Pemmy Majodina as Gauteng convenor, replacing her with  Khumbudzo Ntshaveni.

Here are the NEC deployments to provinces and their convenors:

  • Gauteng — Khumbudzo Ntshaveni;
  • KwaZulu Natal — Dickson Masemola;
  • Limpopo — Mmamoloko Kubayi;
  • Eastern Cape — Joe Phaahla;
  • Mpumalanga — Senzo Mchunu;
  • Free State — Soviet Lekganyane;
  • Northern Cape — Lindiwe Ntshalintshali;
  • Western Cape — Mdumiseni Ntuli; and
  • North West — Refilwe Mtsweni Tsipane.

The drafting committee is led by parliament speaker Thoko Didiza, the legal and constitutional affairs committee is led by Faith Muthambi and the communication, information and publicity committee is chaired by Pinky Kekana.

Retired Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will chair the party's subcommittee on education.

The party's first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane will chair the international relations subcommittee and elections and campaigns, and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba will oversee the organising and membership committee.

Former ANC head of presidency Sibongile Besani will convene the political education committee, with Thabo Makwetla chairing the peace and stability committee and  former MP Zweli Mkhize at the helm of the social transformation committee.

The embattled local government and its intervention team will be overseen by small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, while the gender and equity committee will be chaired by defence minister Angie Motshekga.

Party second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa is the chairperson of the policy, monitoring and evaluation committee, while Luthuli House's finance committee will be overseen by treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa.

The renewal committee will be chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

