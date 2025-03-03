Hawks probe treason complaints after foreign trip by unnamed 'organisation'

The Hawks are at an initial stage of investigating complaints of high treason against an “organisation” relating to the alleged spreading of false information.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya did not mention any organisation by name.
“There are four dockets that have been opened by different people, maybe from different political parties, that concern some individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason.
“I don't want to mention the names of the organisations but as you correctly say there are some organisations that are suspected to be involved,” Lebeya said.
Last month, the MK Party opened a case of treason against AfriForum as the lobby group faces a mounting backlash over allegedly “spreading misinformation” about land and race policies, resulting in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to South Africa.
MK Party deputy leader John Hlophe said the party “vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of South Africa”.
Trump cut off aid to the country after threatening to do so in a social media post, claiming “certain classes of people” in South Africa were being treated “very badly”. He also issued an executive order offering refugee status to Afrikaners.
In a statement last week, the EFF called on the government of national unity to designate AfriForum and Solidarity Movement as domestic terrorist organisations actively working against the interests of the republic by spreading lies and misinformation across borders.
The EFF said their actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of South Africa and they must be treated as such.
Lebeya said: “We are investigating, this is the initial stage of the investigation. Those type of crimes you need to be careful in the way in which you collect that evidence.”
AfriForum said there were no legal grounds for the charges of treason that have been brought against it.
AfriForum’s CEO Kallie Kriel said he would not lose any sleep over it, and the organisation was ready for the Hawks to investigate these charges.
Kriel was responding from the US to the news that the Hawks were now investigating four charges of treason against AfriForum.
Kriel is part of a delegation from AfriForum, Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement that has been meeting politicians and other role players in the US since last week to promote the interests of Afrikaners and South Africa.
“There are simply no legal grounds for the charges, but should the state decide to continue with their actions against AfriForum, it will strengthen our position as it will show that there are indeed ANC leaders who abuse their power to govern against certain sections of the population,” Kriel said. He said AfriForum has not yet received any official notice of the Hawks’ investigation.
TimesLIVE
Hawks probe treason complaints after foreign trip by unnamed 'organisation'
Image: AfrForum/ X
The Hawks are at an initial stage of investigating complaints of high treason against an “organisation” relating to the alleged spreading of false information.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya did not mention any organisation by name.
“There are four dockets that have been opened by different people, maybe from different political parties, that concern some individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason.
“I don't want to mention the names of the organisations but as you correctly say there are some organisations that are suspected to be involved,” Lebeya said.
Last month, the MK Party opened a case of treason against AfriForum as the lobby group faces a mounting backlash over allegedly “spreading misinformation” about land and race policies, resulting in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to South Africa.
MK Party deputy leader John Hlophe said the party “vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of South Africa”.
Trump cut off aid to the country after threatening to do so in a social media post, claiming “certain classes of people” in South Africa were being treated “very badly”. He also issued an executive order offering refugee status to Afrikaners.
In a statement last week, the EFF called on the government of national unity to designate AfriForum and Solidarity Movement as domestic terrorist organisations actively working against the interests of the republic by spreading lies and misinformation across borders.
The EFF said their actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of South Africa and they must be treated as such.
Lebeya said: “We are investigating, this is the initial stage of the investigation. Those type of crimes you need to be careful in the way in which you collect that evidence.”
AfriForum said there were no legal grounds for the charges of treason that have been brought against it.
AfriForum’s CEO Kallie Kriel said he would not lose any sleep over it, and the organisation was ready for the Hawks to investigate these charges.
Kriel was responding from the US to the news that the Hawks were now investigating four charges of treason against AfriForum.
Kriel is part of a delegation from AfriForum, Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement that has been meeting politicians and other role players in the US since last week to promote the interests of Afrikaners and South Africa.
“There are simply no legal grounds for the charges, but should the state decide to continue with their actions against AfriForum, it will strengthen our position as it will show that there are indeed ANC leaders who abuse their power to govern against certain sections of the population,” Kriel said. He said AfriForum has not yet received any official notice of the Hawks’ investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
McGLORY SPECKMAN | Solidarity with all but God: can toxic theology correct its damage?
JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its next move very carefully
Mchunu challenges AfriForum to provide evidence after lobby group disputes crime stats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos